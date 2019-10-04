Facebook (FB) Holder Deccan Value Investors LP Cut Its Stake by $23.42 Million as Valuation Rose; Walmart Com (WMT) Holder Green Square Capital Lowered Its Position by $589,600 as Shares Rose

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 41.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 5,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 7,635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $844,000, down from 12,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $330.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $116.31. About 4.15M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos could find India market getting tougher as Walmart may back Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO IN THE SHORT TERM IT WILL RACE TO BUILD SCALE WITH FLIPKART; 29/03/2018 – Walmart: Company Unveils Sustainability Roadmap to Engage Its Chinese Suppliers; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- AT LEAST ONE BUYOUT FIRM PLANS TO BREAK UP WALMART’S BRAZIL OPERATION FOR EVENTUAL RESALE, IPO OF DIFFERENT BANNERS; 09/05/2018 – Exclusive: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s Asda agrees to UK merger deal with Sainsbury’s; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK’S SON SAYS WALMART IS PURCHASING FLIPKART; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Walmart’s Aa2 Long-term And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings Following Flipkart Announcement; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY WALMART U.S. COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 2.1 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Walmart’s Tepid U.S. Growth Amid Wet April Damps Enthusiasm

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp sold 122,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $208.32 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $511.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $179.38. About 15.14 million shares traded or 4.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – FTC CONFIRMS IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC PROBE INTO FB PRACTICES; 29/03/2018 – Facebook held a conference call with reporters on Thursday to discuss election security; 12/04/2018 – Facebook is currently trying to minimize the fallout from its data scandal; 22/03/2018 – EU leaders tell social networks to guarantee users’ privacy; 01/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a dating feature, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced during Facebook’s annual F8 developer conference; 03/05/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações offers free access to apps in data push; 02/04/2018 – Facebook Scandal Alarms China Eyeing Next Frontier in AI Battle; 11/04/2018 – WSMV-TV, Nashville: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook chief security officer Alex Stamos is leaving the company after disagreements with the firm; 23/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Faces Bipartisan Call to Address Trust Gap

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Matarin Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 17,630 shares. Portolan Cap Mngmt Limited Co owns 72,602 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Peddock Cap Advsr Limited holds 6,172 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 1,125 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Llc accumulated 98,037 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Mackay Shields Lc reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Aviva Public Ltd Co has invested 1.36% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Skylands Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.33% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Washington Tru Bank & Trust has 1.76% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 55,924 shares. 1,105 are owned by Pinnacle Advisory Inc. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct accumulated 0.34% or 52,542 shares. Glob Endowment LP invested in 57,540 shares. 8,296 were accumulated by Haverford Trust. Scge Mngmt LP accumulated 4.82% or 500,000 shares.

Deccan Value Investors Lp, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 3.67 million shares to 9.74M shares, valued at $416.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $160.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Lp Com Unit Ltd by 42,228 shares to 277,961 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 111,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co Com (NASDAQ:FAST).

