Facebook (FB) Holder Ctc Has Increased Its Position by $84.76 Million; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price Declined While Old Republic International Trimmed Holding by $349,800

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 220.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 510,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 741,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.66M, up from 231,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: Facebook Faces Calls to Further Protect User Privacy; 21/03/2018 – The co-founder of a company Facebook bought for $19 billion told followers to delete Facebook; 10/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: House Democrats release thousands of Facebook ads created by Russian government; 06/04/2018 – Facebook to Require Verified Identities for Future Political Ads; 19/03/2018 – Facebook opening up ways for video creators to make money through subscriptions and branded content; 29/03/2018 – But experts say that Facebook would have had to do this anyway to comply with a new EU rule called the General Data Protection Regulation or GDPR; 28/03/2018 – ACXIOM CORP ACXM.O – WAS INFORMED BY FACEBOOK, THAT FACEBOOK PARTNER CATEGORIES WILL BE DISCONTINUED OVER NEXT SEVERAL MONTHS; 19/03/2018 – British prime minister very concerned by Facebook data abuse reports; 06/04/2018 – Facebook faces fresh facial recognition complaint; 10/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge Analytica

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.51 million, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 379,000 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $49.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smuckers J M (NYSE:SJM) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (Call) by 6,723 shares to 15,232 shares, valued at $273.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) by 1,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,670 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put).