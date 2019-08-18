Facebook (FB) Holder Ctc Has Boosted Stake; Private Trust Co Lifted Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos. (MMC) Holding

Private Trust Co increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. Inc. (MMC) by 56.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co bought 3,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 10,849 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 6,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $97.78. About 1.47M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 21/05/2018 – MMC SAYS PLANNED SALE OF MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING TERMINATED; 17/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Raises Dividend to 41.5c Vs. 37.5c; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q NET INCOME 41.3M RINGGIT; 02/04/2018 – MACAIRE PACE JOINS MERCER FROM WILLIS TOWERS WATSON AS WEST MARKET CEO; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Risk & Insurance Services Revenue $2.3B; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management names head of pension solutions; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 17/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Basildon ex-boxing champ Terry Marsh files appeal papers over conviction for assaulting election; 06/03/2018 – MMC CORPORATION-UNIT GRANTED FURTHER 30 YR CONCESSION FOR OPERATIONS OF NORTH PORT & SOUTH PORT OF PORT KLANG EFFECTIVE FROM 1 DEC 2013 TO 30 NOV 2043

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 220.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 510,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 741,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.66 million, up from 231,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Facebook to fix privacy issues; 23/03/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Exclusive: In an attempt to shape the 2016 election, Facebook offered Australia’s major political; 26/03/2018 – FTC: Takes Very Seriously Press Reports Raising Substantial Concerns About Facebook Privacy Practices; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-Facebook shakes up management, launches blockchain division; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg To Testify On Capitol Hill On April 10, 11 — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – PEP BOYS SAYS IS SUSPENDING ALL ADVERTISING ACTIVITIES WITH FACEBOOK; 20/03/2018 – Malaysia says never hired British data firm at centre of scrutiny; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Street artist taunts Schumer over his daughter’s Facebook job; 20/04/2018 – Future regulatory problems for Facebook and Google could hurt their profitability, but even under regulation, tech margins are likely to remain among the highest of the industry sectors; 22/05/2018 – Facebook director to start after annual meeting, avoid shareholder vote

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (Put) by 2,244 shares to 20,328 shares, valued at $526.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) by 12,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,275 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE:GD) by 4,207 shares to 7,924 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,738 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe's Cos. (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4.