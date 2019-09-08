Facebook (FB) Holder Cryder Capital Partners Llp Has Increased Stake by $860,046; Springowl Associates Has Lifted Its Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Stake

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 5,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 659,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.92M, up from 654,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – The Boston Globe: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes in Cambridge Analytica scandal; 28/03/2018 – The Latest: Playboy Leaves Facebook Over Privacy; 19/03/2018 – WYDEN ASKS FACEBOOK FOR COPY OF EVERY PRIVACY ASSESSMENT IT HAD PREPARED AS REQUIRED UNDER 2011 U.S. FTC CONSENT AGREEMENT; 01/04/2018 – Labour MPs urge Corbyn to shut down abusive Facebook groups; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 29/03/2018 – FB: RAMPING UP FACT-CHECKING TO FIGHT FALSE NEWS ON ELECTIONS; 09/04/2018 – Wylie said Aleksandr Kogan, whose quiz app harvested the data of tens of millions of Facebook users, could have allowed that data to be stored in Russia; 19/03/2018 – Facebook data storm wipes nearly $37bn off market value; 19/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica Fallout; Duopoly Ad Market Share Dips; Meredith Job Cuts; 06/04/2018 – This week on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask: The YouTube shooting, Spotify’s IPO and a Facebook-Cambridge Analytica update

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 53.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 46,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 133,082 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, up from 86,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 172,718 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23

More notable recent MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:IBA) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Announces Dividend Payment – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MagnaChip Semiconductor to Present at the 2019 Citi Technology Conference on September 4, 2019 in New York City – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MagnaChip Semiconductor Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brigade Capital LP has invested 1.69% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). D E Shaw & Co has 487,920 shares. 416,884 were accumulated by Connor Clark Lunn Ltd. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.01% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 25,561 shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cohen Inc stated it has 340,933 shares. Indexiq Advsrs invested in 74,045 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Silverback Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.63% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). North Run Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 1.21 million shares. Northern Trust Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 241,265 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 23,445 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.03 million were accumulated by Federated Pa. Davenport And Company Lc accumulated 107,700 shares. Lpl Lc owns 28,250 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook paper addresses challenge of portability vs. privacy – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook adds privacy control for face recognition – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellcome Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome has 1.60M shares for 4.32% of their portfolio. Roanoke Asset Management Corp New York reported 32,867 shares. Granite Invest Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 0.8% or 84,214 shares. Marco Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 11,232 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Neumann Mgmt Ltd holds 0.15% or 1,410 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 4.16M shares or 1.34% of the stock. Twin Tree Lp invested in 0.01% or 12,605 shares. Reilly Financial Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mitchell holds 2.02% or 34,310 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company has 427,702 shares. Carlson Capital Lp invested 0.98% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Montecito Bankshares And Tru reported 0.21% stake. 7,067 are owned by Gradient Invests Lc. Loomis Sayles And Lp stated it has 13.13M shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.