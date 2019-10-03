Facebook (FB) Holder Creative Planning Upped Its Stake by $154.70 Million; As Granite Construction (GVA) Stock Price Declined, Tygh Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $2.50 Million

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Granite Construction Inc (GVA) by 41.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 52,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 72,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.47 million, down from 124,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $30.89. About 384,416 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 22/03/2018 – Granite Construction Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction

Creative Planning increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1954.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 801,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 842,538 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162.61M, up from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $498.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 16.37 million shares traded or 13.87% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – Correction to Facebook Pay Story; 11/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Says Regulation of Industry ‘Inevitable’; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 10/03/2018 – BlackBerry is suing Facebook for patent infringement, and Facebook ‘intends to fight’:; 03/05/2018 – Facebook said last week that third-party apps would no longer be able to get certain kinds of data following the Cambridge Analytica controversy; 23/05/2018 – Facebook wants to be taken seriously in the workplace and is counting on Okta for help; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-Facebook Has Received A Letter For CEO Zuckerberg To Testify;Co Is Reviewing It; 23/03/2018 – U.S. House panel formally asks Facebook CEO to testify on user data; 24/04/2018 – WhatsApp raises minimum age in Europe to 16 ahead of data law change

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $588.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ:STRL) by 120,705 shares to 520,723 shares, valued at $6.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Repligen Corp (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 15,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Alamo Group Inc (NYSE:ALG).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $417,043 activity. KELSEY DAVID H bought $151,050 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. $11,744 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) was bought by Galloway Patricia D. 3,500 shares were bought by Larkin Kyle T, worth $99,890 on Friday, September 6. Roberts James Hildebrand also bought $55,800 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares.

Analysts await Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, down 4.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.42 per share. GVA’s profit will be $63.24 million for 5.72 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Granite Construction Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -173.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Barclays Plc holds 0% or 73,429 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth holds 0.01% or 300 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.08% stake. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd holds 103,639 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0.11% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 1.29M shares. Glenmede Co Na reported 0.16% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Systematic Financial LP holds 335,708 shares. United Service Automobile Association reported 0% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 18,272 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rowland And Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.02% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 0% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Citigroup stated it has 15,327 shares.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $29.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 89,632 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $8.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 67,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,639 shares, and cut its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (ERX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fdx has invested 0.94% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 2,836 are owned by Signature Est And Inv Ltd Liability Co. 1.26 million were accumulated by Putnam Invests. State Bank Of The West holds 2.59% or 114,299 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc has invested 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 239 shares. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,488 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Fca Tx stated it has 1,121 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd owns 0.11% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,432 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 1.38% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 40,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Blue Finance reported 3.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Associate Ny invested 0.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jcic Asset Mngmt invested 2.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Shell Asset Management holds 0.97% or 226,407 shares.