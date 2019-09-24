Facebook (FB) Holder Courage Capital Management Trimmed Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Lifted Its Position in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by $22.82 Million

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $532.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $186.82. About 14.33 million shares traded or 1.40% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/05/2018 – Facebook faces UK parental approval rule for under-16s; 09/04/2018 – ‘None of us will have any privacy anymore’: Senator calls for Facebook regulation; 27/03/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress, Facebook sources tell @CNNMoney. Facebook is curr…; 17/04/2018 – Economic Scene: Facebook Is Creepy. And Valuable; 25/05/2018 – It’s Day One of GDPR, and Facebook, Google Are Accused of Breaking New Rules — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – The Guardian says Facebook threatened to sue a week prior to the news outlet revealing a “whistleblower” from Cambridge Analytica; 11/04/2018 – Live updates from Day 2 of Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony to Congress The Facebook CEO is speaking during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK USERS SUE OVER DATA DISCLOSURE TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICS; 04/04/2018 – Facebook has been under pressure since news broke that data research firm Cambridge Analytica gathered data from 50 million Facebook profiles without the permission of its users

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 3.17 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $518.84 million, up from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $164.17. About 1.02 million shares traded or 5.62% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 30/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Collaborates with Plug and Play to Extend Innovation Strategy; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Here’s The Price I’ll Start Buying Rockwell Automation – Seeking Alpha” on December 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rockwell Automation Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rockwell Automation: A Powerful Investment Compounding Machine – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What’s in Store for Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q3 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares in Rockwell Automation Rose More Than 10% in June – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Community Comml Bank Na has 0.03% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Tocqueville Asset Lp owns 31,769 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Rmb Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 10,745 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 546,688 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 61,223 shares stake. Btim Corporation holds 0.01% or 4,500 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.04% or 40,659 shares. Lpl Fin holds 31,192 shares. Smithfield Tru invested in 2,969 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 2,075 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) reported 28,805 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 37,536 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.01% or 352 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 511,606 shares stake.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 100,000 shares to 4.88 million shares, valued at $564.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co Del (NYSE:WFC) by 650,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carlson Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 324,558 shares. 69,705 were accumulated by Timessquare Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Zebra Capital Limited Liability holds 0.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2,552 shares. Grimes & Com owns 3,834 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Republic Investment Mgmt reported 785,975 shares. Scopus Asset Mngmt LP holds 1.84% or 333,900 shares. Foster & Motley Inc owns 0.12% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 4,365 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors invested in 0.83% or 24,092 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset reported 104,500 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Marsico Cap Mgmt Limited Com owns 1.02 million shares or 7.03% of their US portfolio. Vestor Ltd Llc has 36,833 shares. Clear Street Mkts holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,700 shares. 105,695 were reported by Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C. Meristem Family Wealth Lc stated it has 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nelson Roberts Invest Lc, a California-based fund reported 2,177 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.07 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.