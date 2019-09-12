Facebook (FB) Holder Courage Capital Management Trimmed Holding as Stock Rose; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Smith Moore & Company Lifted Its Stake by $428,370 as Stock Value Rose

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $188.18. About 8.65 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook issued the updated number is a lengthy post by CTO Mike Schroepfer about its privacy changes, including restricting third party app access and deleting old logs of messages; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Also Curbing Information It Exchanges With Outside Data Brokers; 31/03/2018 – Josh Constine: Scoop: Facebook will launch a Custom Audiences certification tool to ensure advertisers have user consent, after; 25/04/2018 – Facebook: Taking Broader View of Responsibility, Investing to Make Sure Services Are Used for Good; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Information of 87 Million People May Have Been Improperly Shared With Cambridge Analytica; 17/04/2018 – Facebook researchers are creating a device that communicates messages through vibrations on skin; 21/03/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data…; 26/04/2018 – Advertisers are still Facebook’s friends despite recent troubles; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Tinder owner’s CEO isn’t worried about Facebook competition; 04/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg to Testify to Congress on Facebook’s Handling of Data Next Week

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 3,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 30,939 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, up from 27,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $123.01. About 4.12 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meritage Port Mgmt reported 4,730 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hollencrest Cap reported 0.31% stake. James Investment Research reported 80,186 shares stake. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation has 160,060 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 568,194 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Synovus Financial Corporation accumulated 0.3% or 180,102 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 4,018 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Park Natl Corporation Oh has invested 2.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Alethea Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 5,000 shares. Srb Corporation holds 1.87% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 183,179 shares. Iberiabank holds 1.69% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 140,185 shares. Banque Pictet Cie holds 94,706 shares. 6,072 are owned by First Mercantile Trust. Meridian Investment Counsel accumulated 3,994 shares.

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $444.69M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 19,191 shares to 4,666 shares, valued at $376,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Former P&G brand manager hired as CEO of Papa Johnâ€™s – Cincinnati Business Courier” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble (PG) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weik accumulated 9,500 shares. Next Financial Group owns 18,384 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Asset One Limited has 1.28% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.35M shares. Amica Mutual Insurance owns 64,876 shares. Trexquant Investment LP accumulated 47,513 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Coastline Tru reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Intrust Comml Bank Na stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Azimuth Cap Mngmt Llc holds 1.02% or 79,366 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn stated it has 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hm Payson And Co stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fil Ltd invested in 0.48% or 1.66 million shares. California-based Inv House has invested 4.99% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hedeker Wealth Ltd owns 19,223 shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. Van Eck Corporation invested in 0.36% or 387,081 shares. Axiom Ltd Com De stated it has 491,671 shares or 2.6% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.25 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Courage Capital Management Llc, which manages about $512.94M and $58.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanger (NYSE:HGR) by 32,613 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $23.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.