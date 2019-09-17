Facebook (FB) Holder Courage Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.37 Million; Shellback Capital LP Has Upped Its Pvh (PVH) Holding by $1.02 Million; Valuation Declined

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $529.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 2.82 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Facebook Flops Threaten to Make Its App Fest a Downer This Year; 20/03/2018 – FTC SAID TO BE PROBING FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA; 20/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned by UK lawmakers to give evidence on Cambridge Analytica scandal; 01/05/2018 – Vonage Launches Chatbot Integration for Workplace by Facebook; 07/04/2018 – Forget Facebook: here are six other apps for staying in touch with friends. via @cnbctech; 24/03/2018 – Fund of Information: Facebook Shareholders Force Data Privacy Vote — Barron’s; 09/04/2018 – Facebook Scandal Is a `Game Changer’ for Data Privacy Regulation; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Told to Stop Deleting German User’s Immigrant Comment; 22/03/2018 – INTERNET ASSOCIATION SAYS FILES MOTION TO INTERVENE IN NET NEUTRALITY REPEAL CASE; 17/04/2018 – Indonesia MPs grill Facebook officials on data breaches

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 10,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 62,980 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.96 million, up from 52,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 381,563 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 29/03/2018 – PVH Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – PVH – PLEASED WITH PERFORMANCE OF HERITAGE BUSINESS, PARTICULARLY GIVEN CHALLENGES DEPARTMENT STORE LANDSCAPE HAS FACED, INCLUDING BON-TON BANKRUPTCY; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN 2018 IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 7% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS); 30/05/2018 – US retailer PVH raises outlook after revenue gains; 17/04/2018 – PVH Forges Partnership With WWF to Protect Global Water Re; 13/03/2018 – PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Results; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 5%; 14/05/2018 – PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 30/05/2018 – PVH 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.28B; 17/04/2018 – PVH CORP –

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold PVH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 73.26 million shares or 5.79% more from 69.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T holds 6,087 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Limited owns 0% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 3,057 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.02% or 7,508 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 463,517 shares. Gulf Interest Bancorporation (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 16,730 shares. Allstate holds 0.03% or 17,290 shares. Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 6,885 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 289,867 shares. Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Management Ma has invested 0.77% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 13,099 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 106,661 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,395 shares. Hahn Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 231,535 shares or 0% of the stock. 194,651 were reported by Pggm Invs. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1,082 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “PVH Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From PVH Corp.’s (NYSE:PVH) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips-Van Heusen Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $10.60 million activity. Another trade for 1,200 shares valued at $99,408 was bought by NASELLA HENRY.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $802.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 278,498 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $7.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 45,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,705 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Courage Capital Management Llc, which manages about $512.94M and $58.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanger (NYSE:HGR) by 32,613 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $23.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.94 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “VUG, FB, GOOGL, GOOG: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nomura Instinetâ€™s Top 5 Internet Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: Undervalued By 37% – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FB Stock Will Thrive From Focusing on Its True Competition – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NY AG launches widespread Facebook probe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.