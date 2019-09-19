Facebook (FB) Holder Courage Capital Management Has Decreased Holding as Stock Value Rose; Gmt Capital Lifted Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $1.21 Million

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $536.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $188.14. About 8.80 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/03/2018 – Sheryl Sandberg says Facebook is taking the tech backlash seriously – and it’s doing something about it:; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 20/03/2018 – Times Colonist: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower #ChristopherWylie in 2016: source…; 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s announcement was part of an effort to clean up its data collection practices after news that millions of Facebook profiles were harvested by an outside agency; 05/04/2018 – CALSTRS TO ENGAGE WITH FACEBOOK MANAGEMENT ON SECURITY ISSUES; 15/05/2018 – Facebook has not fully answered questions on data privacy -UK lawmakers; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 21/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg releases statement regarding Cambridge Analytica scandal; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica shutting down following Facebook data scandal – Dow Jone; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID TO DELAY HOME-SPEAKER UNVEIL AMID DATA CRISIS

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 6,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 152,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.50 million, up from 146,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $536.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $188.14. About 8.80M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/05/2018 – ‘I’m Sorry’ Gets More Expensive for Wells, Uber and Facebook; 07/03/2018 – BlackBerry’s Facebook Suit Is Latest Salvo in Patent Battle; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Inc. vs Skky LLC | FWD Entered | 04/30/2018; 02/05/2018 – The company at the middle of Facebook’s data scandal is shutting its doors; 22/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Facebook Under Fire for Data Misuse; 05/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: U.S. congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data; 21/03/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes in light of privacy scandal and outlines steps to protect; 26/05/2018 – Joanna Stern: Breaking: Facebook / Amazon listening to microphones… since 1975; 09/04/2018 – FB:SECURITY INVESTMENTS TO `SIGNIFICANTLY’ IMPACT PROFITABILITY; 09/04/2018 – Ahead of Mark Zuckerberg Testimony, Facebook Already Has Made Changes

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $2.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 837,800 shares to 1.67M shares, valued at $45.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 47,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,980 shares, and cut its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) plans to launch a video streaming device called Portal TV – Live Trading News” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FB’s internal review doubted disinformation actions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Date With Facebook – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Is Still Headed to $245 – Live Trading News” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “2018 All Over Again: Facebook Is A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 872,011 shares. Stevens Cap Management L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 95,486 shares. 1,262 are held by Bell Bank & Trust. Anchor Lc holds 0.08% or 11,980 shares in its portfolio. Hamel Associate reported 1.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amer Int Group Inc accumulated 898,042 shares. Ht Prtnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 177,850 are owned by Clark Management Group Inc. 6,733 are owned by Pettyjohn Wood White Inc. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research reported 2.63% stake. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability New York holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 182,774 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership reported 0.89% stake. Towercrest Capital Mgmt invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mendel Money Management reported 0.91% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ycg Llc invested in 146,274 shares or 4.44% of the stock.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Revenue Limit Still Far From Being Reached – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Snap Is Now Among the Best Performing Tech Stocks of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 14, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to stop news headline changes from advertisers – Live Trading News” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: The Crowd Is Fearful – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Instagram: Driving Facebook Forward – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.24 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Limited Co stated it has 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cryder Cap Prtn Llp holds 17.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 595,788 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Co invested 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tarbox Family Office holds 2,376 shares. Provise Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 1.51 million shares. Alberta Investment accumulated 0.73% or 417,200 shares. Mirador Cap Partners Lp reported 20,290 shares. Management Pro Inc stated it has 0.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Miles Cap Incorporated accumulated 5,807 shares. The Arizona-based Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fort Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 29,493 shares for 2.25% of their portfolio. Connable Office accumulated 17,477 shares. Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Tru Company has invested 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brown Brothers Harriman And Com reported 0.01% stake.

Courage Capital Management Llc, which manages about $512.94M and $58.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanger (NYSE:HGR) by 32,613 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $23.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.