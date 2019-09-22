Facebook (FB) Holder Courage Capital Management Decreased Its Stake; Industrias Bachoco S A B De Spon (IBA) Shareholder First Wilshire Securities Management Boosted Stake by $1.15 Million as Stock Rose

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco S A B De Spon (IBA) by 59.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc bought 23,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 61,854 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, up from 38,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Industrias Bachoco S A B De Spon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $51.73. About 6,408 shares traded or 4.20% up from the average. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) has declined 9.39% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.39% the S&P500. Some Historical IBA News: 30/04/2018 – Industrias Bachoco Announces Form 20-F Filing with the SEC; 26/04/2018 – Bachoco Announces Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 Industrias Bachoco 1Q EPS $2.09

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – #DeleteFacebook – VPN.com Takes Protest of Cambridge Analytica Scandal to U.S. Capitol & Facebook’s Headquarters; 23/03/2018 – MUSK SAYS WILL DELETE SPACEX FACEBOOK PAGE; 05/04/2018 – One way investors should value the Facebook scandal damage; 20/03/2018 – Alex Stamos, Facebook Data Security Chief, To Leave Amid Outcry; 21/03/2018 – Sen. Marco Rubio: English & Español: VIDEO: Rubio Announces Facebook Page for Venezuelan Community; 06/04/2018 – The manwho took on Facebook andwon; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Says User Safety Trumps Profits at Facebook: TOPLive; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: WORKING CLOSELY WITH GOOGLE, FACEBOOK ON PRIVACY ISSUE; 16/05/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS INVESTORS WITHHOLD SUPPORT FROM CEO ZUCKERBERG, COO SANDBERG; 22/03/2018 – The Facebook chief executive finally speaks out on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, which manages about $648.73M and $251.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 33,152 shares to 183,464 shares, valued at $15.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gp Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) by 60,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,187 shares, and cut its stake in Dawson Geophysical Co New (TGE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North American Mngmt owns 3,281 shares. Pennsylvania reported 47,715 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc accumulated 0.03% or 2,470 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 120,500 shares. Bailard owns 126,301 shares. Veritas Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 7.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership owns 12,369 shares. Decatur Cap Incorporated reported 81,936 shares or 2.97% of all its holdings. Murphy Cap Mngmt has 64,190 shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. Bahl Gaynor holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,735 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 1.31M shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company has 2,624 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Meritage Port accumulated 63,468 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 2,895 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Courage Capital Management Llc, which manages about $512.94 million and $58.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanger (NYSE:HGR) by 32,613 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $23.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

