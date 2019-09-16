Facebook (FB) Holder Courage Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $2.37 Million as Shares Rose; Holder Honeywell International Has Boosted Iron Mtn New (IRM) Holding

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 45.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 21,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 67,716 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12M, up from 46,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 2.38M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q FFO 49c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS FOR; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 49.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 12,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 24,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $531.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $186.33. About 7.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – EU PROPOSES NEW LAW TO FORCE TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES TO HAND POLICE OVERSEAS DATA; 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS HAS LETTER FROM FTC WITH QUESTIONS REGARDING DATA ACQUIRED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, BUT DOES NOT HAVE AN INDICATION OF A FORMAL PROBE; 27/03/2018 – COLLINS: HAPPY TO INVITE FACEBOOK’S CHRIS COX TO GIVE EVIDENCE; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Collects Internet Data on Non-Users; 06/04/2018 – Russia asked Facebook to explain curbs on some media accounts -RIA; 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg’s Response Doesn’t `Cut It,’ Facebook’s Critics Say; 17/05/2018 – Cambodians show government support by changing Facebook pictures before election; 15/05/2018 – The CEO and social media company are facing regulatory probes following reports that British research firm Cambridge Analytica improperly accessed the personal information of as many as 87 millions Facebook users; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Cooperating With Mueller’s Russia Probe; 15/05/2018 – FB: AI HELPS FIND BAD CONTENT ‘FAR MORE QUICKLY’ THAN PEOPLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings.

Courage Capital Management Llc, which manages about $512.94 million and $58.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanger (NYSE:HGR) by 32,613 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $23.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.01 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $257.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 28,500 shares to 141,400 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 3,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,665 shares, and cut its stake in Sun Communities Inc C (NYSE:SUI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings.

