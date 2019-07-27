Facebook (FB) Holder Coastline Trust Co Boosted Position; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Manchester Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 31.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co bought 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,665 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, up from 15,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/04/2018 – Facebook has asked several major U.S. hospitals to share anonymized data about their patients; 26/03/2018 – Joe Weisenthal: BREAKING: *FTC SAYS IT HAS AN OPEN NON-PUBLIC PROBE ON FACEBOOK PRACTICESStock off over 3%…; 23/03/2018 – Don’t delete Facebook: just get smarter; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Cruz: Sen. Cruz Op-Ed on FoxNews.com: `Facebook has been censoring or suppressing conservative speech for years’; 10/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells Congress company didn’t do enough to prevent harm; 04/04/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA DENIES USE OF GSR FB DATA IN U.S. ELECTION; 16/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg To ‘clarify’ Personal-data Issues To The European Parliament — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – Facebook said the project is on hiatus so it can focus on “other important work, including doing a better job of protecting people’s data.”; 05/04/2018 – CANADA INVESTIGATION TO DETERMINE IF FACEBOOK, AGGREGATEIQ BROKE FEDERAL, PROVINCIAL PERSONAL PRIVACY RULES; 02/05/2018 – Facebook launches call to ‘build good things’

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 36.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 4,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,516 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, down from 11,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $102.32. About 2.27 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 EXPECTS FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON ETHANE CRACKER IN LATE 2019 -CEO; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Equipment Issues at Sweeny Refinery in Texas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Liability holds 651,855 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Personal Capital Advsr Corp has 2,665 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd has 695,754 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Moreover, Whitnell has 0.01% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 247 shares. Heritage Corp invested in 82,833 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 64,799 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 483,234 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa invested in 18,138 shares. Citadel Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 503,190 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Lagoda Investment Lp reported 0.02% stake. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.58% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Tiemann Advsrs Lc holds 0.29% or 3,937 shares. Barnett stated it has 2,025 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 3,318 were reported by Allen Investment.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59B and $783.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 10,538 shares to 23,254 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 16,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,270 shares to 123,843 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 3,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,758 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $124,035 was made by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374.