Facebook (FB) Holder Chilton Investment Co Boosted Holding by $311,416 as Share Value Rose; As Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Inca Investments Lifted Its Stake

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (CBD) by 44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 384,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30 million, up from 874,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Companhia Brasileira De Dist for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.14. About 645,731 shares traded. Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o (NYSE:CBD) has declined 6.40% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CBD News: 08/03/2018 – Retailer Casino’s efforts to revive profits fall flat with investors; 27/03/2018 – Amazon, Casino eye partnership or sale for electronics chain; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS EXPECTS END OF FOOD DEFLATION IN BRAZIL IN H2; 27/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CASP.PA KEEPS 2018 FINANCIAL GOALS – CFO; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 26/04/2018 – Brazil electronics chain Via Varejo misses quarterly profit estimates; 08/03/2018 Retailer Casino eyes further profit growth in 2018; 15/05/2018 – MONOPRIX CASP.PA EXPECTS TO MULTIPLY BY FIVE ITS ONLINE REVENUE IN NEXT THREE YEARS – MONOPRIX CEO SCHULTZ; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR VIA VAREJO UNIT CONTINUES , NOTHING NEW TO REPORT AT THIS STAGE

Chilton Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 121.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc bought 1,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,416 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $569,000, up from 1,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp Co-Founder Leaving Facebook’s Board Amid User Data Disputes; 06/03/2018 – FACEBOOK:BBRY SUIT ‘SADLY REFLECTS’ STATE OF MESSAGING BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – Tinder’s dating app briefly broke after Facebook announced new privacy rules; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s upper ranks have looked very familiar for a very long time. Of the top 14 or so executives not named Mark Zuckerberg, the average tenure is 9.5+ years. All of these people, except CFO Dave Wehner, worked at Facebook before its 2012 IPO; 24/04/2018 – GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE WARNS FACEBOOK OVER DATA COLLECTION: HB; 26/04/2018 – The picks for @PowerLunch’s 2018 #CNBCStockDraft are starting to come in. On the board so far: Facebook, bitcoin, Chevron, and more; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – UK privacy watchdog ends WhatsApp probe after compliance pledge; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NEITHER EPSILON NOR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES HAS ANY “MATERIAL RELATIONSHIP” WITH ANY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 22/03/2018 – 03/19 The Cable – Brexit, G-20 & Facebook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $11.16 million activity. The insider Cox Christopher K sold 15,900 shares worth $2.39 million. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97 million. On Thursday, January 31 Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,761 shares.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Public Education In (NASDAQ:APEI) by 10,164 shares to 22,429 shares, valued at $676,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 55,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70M shares, and cut its stake in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR).

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 198,500 shares to 948,697 shares, valued at $28.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 79,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 858,600 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF).