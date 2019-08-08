Facebook (FB) Holder Buckingham Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $315,234 as Market Valuation Rose; As Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Market Valuation Declined, Intact Investment Management Has Lifted Stake by $17.26 Million

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 1,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 141,371 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.57 million, down from 143,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $549.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.15. About 740,869 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized in an interview with Recode for the privacy scandal involving Cambridge Analytica that has rocked his company; 14/03/2018 – Rory Cellan-Jones: Breaking – Facebook bans Britain First, Pages of far right group removed after final warning over hate; 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg said an independent ‘Supreme Court’ could fix Facebook’s content problems; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS WILL INTRODUCE SOME NEW MEASURES TO BOOST TRANSPARENCY IN THE UK BY JULY THIS YEAR; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS CHRISTOPHER WYLIE DECLINED TO COMPLY SO FAR; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg releases statement regarding Cambridge Analytica scandal; 22/05/2018 – FACEBOOK PLAYS POSITIVE ROLE IN ELECTIONS, HELPING LEADERS CONNECT WITH VOTERS-ZUCKERBERG; 12/04/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER JOUROVA SAYS HAD CONSTRUCTIVE AND OPEN DISCUSSION WITH FACEBOOK COO SANDBERG ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 29/03/2018 – Facebook reveals its gender pay gap for UK staff

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 44.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 479,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.18M, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.7. About 2.43M shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid; 16/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES CONFIDENT ALL THREE CANADIAN PIPELINE PROJECTS WILL BE BUILT – EXECUTIVE VICE-CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – Shell to sell stake in Canadian Natural for about $3.3 bln -Globe and Mail; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES MINISTER CARR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 338,180 shares to 476,600 shares, valued at $48.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 20,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 457,100 shares, and cut its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $124,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Department Mb Finance Bankshares N A invested in 0% or 130 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has invested 0.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited owns 221,995 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A stated it has 0.58% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Courage Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 109,597 shares. Bragg Fin stated it has 0.57% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Winfield holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,270 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 139,464 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,099 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Howe And Rusling Inc owns 44,177 shares. Valmark Advisers reported 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nomura Inc holds 0.21% or 295,383 shares in its portfolio. Citizens Northern Corp reported 1.15% stake.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 6,550 shares to 94,939 shares, valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 8,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.76B for 23.86 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.