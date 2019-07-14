Facebook (FB) Holder Boyd Watterson Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake by $363,208; Stryker (SYK) Holder Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Upped Its Position

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 82.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 2,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,828 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $805,000, up from 2,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/04/2018 – Investor urges Facebook to set up risk oversight committee; 22/03/2018 – Best of Late Night: Trevor Noah Attacks Facebook and Urges Users to `Be Vigilant’; 28/03/2018 – The Latest: Playboy Leaves Facebook Over Privacy; 21/03/2018 – The Telegram: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica has been accused of using data that were harvested from 50 million Facebook profiles, a claim that they deny; 27/03/2018 – Atlas Consumer Law Files Federal Class Lawsuit Against Cambridge Analytica, Facebook & Mark Zuckerberg on Behalf of Plaintiffs; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them It’s hiring thousands of people to avoid a repeat of 2016, says Mark Zuckerberg; 23/03/2018 – CleanTechnica: Elon Deletes SpaceX & Tesla Facebook Pages (After Discovering Them); 03/04/2018 – FB CITES PAGES CONTROLLED BY RUSSIA’S INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY; 22/05/2018 – l AM SORRY FOR MISTAKE-ZUCKERBERG

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 102.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 22,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,326 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76M, up from 21,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $206.4. About 1.70M shares traded or 44.63% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP QTRLY ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASED 7.0% DESPITE ONE LESS SELLING DAY; 18/04/2018 – Stryker to showcase its groundbreaking Target Guided Surgery navigation system at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Regular ; Catalog Number: 0400-750-000 Sterile personal; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%; 06/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Sustainability Solutions- Stryker Sustainability Solutions Reprocessed BW Lasso 2515 NAV eco Variable Diagnostic E; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-810-000 Sterile personal; 23/03/2018 – Stryker F1™ Small Bone Power System brings fresh innovation to the power tool market; 27/04/2018 – Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $11.16 million activity. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374. $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $7.97 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Focus Cap Prtn Lc holds 0.25% or 3,158 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 397,349 shares. Raymond James Finance Service Advsr invested 0.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Martin Invest Limited Liability Com invested in 66,017 shares or 2.87% of the stock. Moreover, Portland Investment Counsel has 2.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 26,727 shares. Andra Ap reported 10,600 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 413,779 shares. Bbr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.74% or 34,121 shares. Sterneck Limited Liability Com holds 2.62% or 17,954 shares. Cap Guardian stated it has 624,437 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Moreover, Riverpark Advisors Ltd has 5.93% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Plancorp Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 2,726 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Prtn Ltd invested in 0.59% or 21,494 shares. Garde Cap reported 3,794 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 2.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 6.43 million shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $4.58 million activity. 180 Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) shares with value of $31,819 were sold by Fink M Kathryn. On Wednesday, February 6 Hutchinson Michael Damon sold $2.89 million worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 15,995 shares. $1.68M worth of stock was sold by FRANCESCONI LOUISE on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 5,282 shares valued at $863,590 was sold by Scannell Timothy J.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 37,950 shares to 19,940 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,901 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.