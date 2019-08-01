Facebook (FB) Holder Boston Family Office Trimmed Holding as Stock Value Rose; Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Shareholder Nuveen Asset Management Has Cut Holding as Market Value Rose

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 5,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.04% . The institutional investor held 52,211 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, down from 58,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $99.97. About 40,920 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500.

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 54.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 4,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,085 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, down from 8,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 2.99M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 31/05/2018 – New Zealand privacy watchdog seeks greater power over Facebook; 10/04/2018 – LIVE now: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress; 19/03/2018 – Facebook has denied any data breach, saying that no systems were infiltrated and no passwords or sensitive information were hacked; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 05/04/2018 – Ailman’s tweet comes as Facebook struggles with the news that Cambridge Analytica, a political analytics firm, was able to collect data on 50 million people’s profiles without their consent; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica pushes back on Facebook’s allegations as top Senate Democrat blasts ‘Wild West’; 25/04/2018 – Facebook had already planned serious changes to its business headed into the first quarter; 16/04/2018 – Most Divisive Facebook Ads Bought by Suspicious Groups (Correct); 29/05/2018 – Snap CEO Evan Spiegel talked about Facebook at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Facebook’s Zuckerberg acknowledges mistakes on user data, vows tougher curbs

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4,707 shares to 52,477 shares, valued at $9.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 7,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity. Stretch Colin had sold 9,000 shares worth $1.35M on Wednesday, January 30. $788,374 worth of stock was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd, Connecticut-based fund reported 361 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Marathon Trading Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.65% stake. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) invested in 38,079 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Bbva Compass National Bank Inc has invested 1.48% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Scharf Invs Limited Co has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 3,715 were reported by Cannell Peter B Inc. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 1.53% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gp Inc Ltd Llc reported 7,952 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Ledyard Fincl Bank has 0.63% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 28,404 shares. Mitchell Management, a Kansas-based fund reported 34,310 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 796,174 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Sigma Counselors reported 27,928 shares. Seven Post Office LP holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,255 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 25.41 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RS shares while 118 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 53.45 million shares or 4.77% less from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Liability owns 2,848 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. North Carolina-based First Citizens Financial Bank Company has invested 0.05% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 399,581 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Com has 0.12% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 2,559 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc invested in 299,680 shares. Natixis invested in 30,227 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com has 183,817 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. 3,725 were accumulated by Pillar Pacific Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Benjamin F Edwards & Co holds 0.01% or 1,394 shares in its portfolio. Burney stated it has 69,347 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp reported 61,794 shares. Tower Limited Company (Trc) accumulated 0% or 880 shares.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 109,785 shares to 135,997 shares, valued at $20.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 7,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

