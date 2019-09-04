Facebook (FB) Holder Boltwood Capital Management Boosted Its Position by $483,392; Guidewire Software (GWRE) Shareholder Nicholas Investment Partners LP Raised Its Position

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $182.39. About 8.05M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/04/2018 – Jillian D’Onfro: Whoa – sources telling @lizzadwoskin that WhatsApp cofounder Jan Koum will soon leave Facebook (giving up his; 03/04/2018 – Facebook Messenger, Google Hangouts and Skype already offer group video chat options; 22/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Krumpelman on Facebook Value; 28/03/2018 – Consumer Groups to Zuckerberg: Stop Electioneering; Let Jimmy Carter Monitor Facebook; 29/05/2018 – Facebook to be compelled on parental consent for under-16s; 09/04/2018 – Democracy Fund and Omidyar Network Support Independent, Diverse, and Transparent Analysis of Facebook’s Role in Elections; 26/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Cook County sues Facebook, Cambridge Analytica after alleged misuse of millions of Illinoisans’ data…; 10/04/2018 – I’ll be on @FoxNews talking Facebook momentarily; 28/03/2018 – Internet firms should do “much much” more to remove illegal content -UK interior minister; 03/04/2018 – FB CITES PAGES CONTROLLED BY RUSSIA’S INTERNET RESEARCH AGENCY

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 74.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 10,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 24,841 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, up from 14,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $93.55. About 452,946 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07M and $153.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,178 shares to 3,912 shares, valued at $566,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr by 4,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,708 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VOX).

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (NYSE:HSC) by 44,218 shares to 486,628 shares, valued at $9.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 15,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,542 shares, and cut its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN).

