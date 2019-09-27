Facebook (FB) Holder Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Rose; Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Holder Rivernorth Capital Management Upped Stake by $399,220 as Market Valuation Were Volatile

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 99,805 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 7.87M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.47M, up from 7.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $693.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.69. About 363,957 shares traded or 13.88% up from the average. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 4,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 21,861 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22M, down from 26,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 13.40M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Tim Cook on Facebook’s data leak scandal: ‘I wouldn’t be in this situation’; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Facebook CEO plans to testify before U.S. Congress; 21/03/2018 – Research firm Cambridge Analytica is accused of improperly gaining access to the personal data of 50 million Facebook users, and the social media is dealing with the fallout; 07/03/2018 – HUNGARIAN MINISTER LAZAR COMMENTS ON HIS FACEBOOK PAGE; 27/03/2018 – Palantir worked on the Facebook data that was acquired by Cambridge Analytica, Wylie claims; 07/05/2018 – Cambodian Exile Loses Facebook Data Demand, Gets Another Try; 19/03/2018 – Zuckerberg has done a ‘horrible’ job; Sandberg should run Facebook: Tech investor Jason Calacanis; 18/03/2018 – U.K. Alleges Facebook-Linked Data Firm CEO Made False Statements; 26/03/2018 – Fewer than half of Americans trust Facebook to obey U.S. privacy laws, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Sunday; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.82 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.