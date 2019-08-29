Facebook (FB) Holder Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Cut Its Position by $579,008 as Stock Price Rose; Arga Investment Management LP Upped Position in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by $1.69 Million as Stock Declined

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 3,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 26,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43M, down from 30,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $526.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $184.66. About 4.21 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – LAWMAKERS SAY FACEBOOK BRIEFED COMMITTEE STAFF YESTERDAY BUT ‘MANY QUESTIONS WERE LEFT UNANSWERED’; 20/03/2018 – Victoria Times: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 22/03/2018 – Tech Rout Sends Nasdaq to February Lows on Facebook, Trade Angst; 19/03/2018 – Lasry made his comments after reports on Friday said political analytics firm Cambridge Analytica was able to collect data on 50 million people’s Facebook profiles without their consent; 09/04/2018 – Facebook chief admits ‘mistakes’; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Wynn, Facebook and the Fed; 01/05/2018 – Wowza Unveils ClearCaster Integration for Facebook Live Video Graphics, Production and Interactive Services; 26/04/2018 – ODG Partners With Leading Japanese Telco KDDI to Bring ODG Smartglasses to Japan; 22/03/2018 – Here’s the transcript of Recode’s interview with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg about Cambridge Analytica controversy and more; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Was Facebook’s Work With the Trump Campaign Illegal?

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 6.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 19,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 338,409 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.91M, up from 319,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $102.09. About 650,125 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay; 26/04/2018 – Qualcomm is waiting on approval for Chinese regulators to merge with Dutch rival NXP Semiconductors; 03/05/2018 – WeBuildWebsites.ca: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 13/04/2018 – QCOM: China’s delay could imperil Qualcomm deal for NXP Semicond; 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ISSUES ORDER SAYING BROADCOM’S PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM IS PROHIBITED; 19/03/2018 – GOOGLE PAY ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF MOBILE TICKETS FOR LAS VEGAS MONORAIL, POWERED BY NXP’S MIFARE TECHNOLOGY; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Tender Offer Is Now Scheduled to Expire at 5:00 P.M., NYC Time, on April 20; 06/03/2018 NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25B and $667.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19,975 shares to 39,550 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 11,522 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,300 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.80 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fosun Intll has 0.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 23,887 shares. Wealthquest holds 0.11% or 1,746 shares. 4,828 were accumulated by Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com Oh. Hap Trading Limited Liability Company holds 69,893 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Tcw has 1.41M shares for 2.25% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Lc has 0.26% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 246,800 shares. Ballentine Partners Lc invested in 0.15% or 17,230 shares. Lpl Financial Lc reported 736,388 shares. Janney Cap Limited Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,596 shares. Pennsylvania-based Weik Cap has invested 0.8% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 16,314 are held by Duncker Streett &. Spinnaker stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Company reported 63,952 shares stake. Maryland Cap reported 75,384 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 1.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).