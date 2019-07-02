Facebook (FB) Holder Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Cut Its Position; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Tci Wealth Advisors Has Increased Its Position

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc sold 3,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 30,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $555.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $194.48. About 6.67 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Zuckerberg admits mistakes in protecting Facebook users; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Senate Testimony on Facebook Data Set for April 10; 18/04/2018 – While Facebook makes the most revenue per user in the U.S. and Europe, it has more room for growth in other parts of the world, and as social media business critics have long contended, ‘the customer is the product; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK – JEFF ZIENTS, CEO OF CRANEMERE, HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD AND AUDIT COMMITTEE, EFFECTIVE MAY 31, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Sen. John Thune: Preventing a Privacy Nightmare for Facebook Users; 26/03/2018 – Shopify has a BIG Facebook Problem!; 18/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Facebook to put 1.5 billion users out of reach of new EU privacy law; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA- IN JULY 2016 GSR ASKED FIRM TO VERIFY DATA WAS DELETED; IN AUG, TOOK LEGAL ACTION AGAINST GSR; IN NOV, REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH GSR; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg’s Personal Data Sold to Cambridge; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 566.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $1922.8. About 1.92 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Greenlights a New Series, Cortes — Steven Spielberg and Steven Zaillian Set to Executive Produce and Javier Bardem Set to Star and Executive Produce; 26/04/2018 – Amazon delivers dazzling profits, as well as $20 Prime hike and NFL games; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 20/03/2018 – Avis Continues to Lead its Category for Customer Loyalty; 23/03/2018 – OWNZONES Announces API Integration With Amazon Web Services (AWS) For Asset Conversion; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Postal Service runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump; 19/03/2018 – Amazon Go finds that cashier-free shopping is bringing customers back; 25/04/2018 – AMAZON INTRODUCES FREETIME ON ALEXA, NEW EXPERIENCES FOR KIDS; 30/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A League of Their Own’ TV Series in the Works at Amazon; 29/03/2018 – They Once Saved Amazon. Now Convertible Bonds Expose Tech Qualms

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,643 are owned by First Allied Advisory Inc. Truepoint holds 582 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 1.44M shares. Vulcan Value Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company, Alabama-based fund reported 310,602 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 2,382 shares stake. Wade G W & reported 0.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Convergence Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Corp, Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,320 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Commerce reported 2.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hanseatic Mngmt Serv reported 2,109 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 102,532 shares. Ent Fin Corporation reported 0.62% stake. Green Valley Invsts has invested 12.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Invsts invested in 3.92M shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Incorporated stated it has 407 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Loomis Sayles LP has 1.54M shares for 5.4% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 25.59 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,438 shares to 459,667 shares, valued at $130.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

