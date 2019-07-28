Facebook (FB) Holder Beech Hill Advisors Has Cut Its Stake; Smucker J M (SJM) Stock Price Rose While Hemenway Trust Company Has Lowered Holding by $3.05 Million

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 35.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 14,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,025 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, down from 41,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Rep. Walden: Greg Walden Announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Will Testify April 11th; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS MONETIZATION FEATURES FOR CREATORS INCLUDE ONE THAT HELPS ADVERTISERS AND CREATORS CONNECT FOR BRANDED CONTENT OPPORTUNITIES; 09/04/2018 – On Friday, Facebook backed proposed legislation requiring social media sites to disclose the identities of buyers of online political campaign ads and introduced a new verification process for people buying “issue” ads; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is down 5% after a bad weekend of news; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 22/03/2018 – Facebook admits to rough year after being ‘caught flat-footed’ by data leak; 26/04/2018 – Results soothe nerves over scandal-hit Facebook; 28/03/2018 – Facebook tweaks privacy tools to ease discontent over data leak; 22/03/2018 – For Many Facebook Users, a `Last Straw’ That Led Them to Quit; 06/03/2018 – FACEBOOK LAWYER PAUL GREWAL SAYS BLACKBERRY ‘IS NOW LOOKING TO TAX THE INNOVATION OF OTHERS’ WITH PATENT SUIT -STATEMENT

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Smucker J M (SJM) by 92.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 26,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,013 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235,000, down from 28,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 596,833 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker Pays Up For Nutrish Pet-food Brand, May Sell Pillsbury Division — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TO INCUR APPROXIMATELY $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME COSTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – DJ J M Smucker Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJM); 01/05/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER NAMES DAVID J. LEMMON TO LEAD PET BUSINESS; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Estimated Tax Benefit of $200 Million From Deal; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ARE WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS, J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR SALE OF; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN, AFTER AN ESTIMATED TAX BENEFIT OF $200 MLN

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,346 shares to 201,654 shares, valued at $10.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. SJM’s profit will be $200.71M for 16.23 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.08 actual earnings per share reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $162.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 56,241 shares to 103,960 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. $124,035 worth of stock was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13. On Thursday, January 31 Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,761 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings.