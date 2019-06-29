Facebook (FB) Holder Beech Hill Advisors Has Cut Its Holding; Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) Share Value Rose While Granite Point Capital Management LP Trimmed by $3.20 Million Its Holding

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 39.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.10M market cap company. The stock increased 5.87% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $4.15. About 991,866 shares traded or 85.09% up from the average. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has 0.00% since June 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 35.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 14,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,025 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, down from 41,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $550.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 12.80 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Stateside, the information tech sector sustained the heaviest losses in the previous session, with a fall of 3.5 percent. Investors were seen anticipating tighter controls following reports of alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data by political consultants Cambridge Analytica; 04/04/2018 – Facebook has been under pressure since news broke that data research firm Cambridge Analytica gathered data from 50 million Facebook profiles without the permission of its users; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Car bomb kills at least seven in Libya’s capital; 18/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 10/05/2018 – COATUE HEDGE FUND KEEPS FAITH IN FACEBOOK AMID DATA SCANDAL; 26/03/2018 – Does Facebook’s Ad Tool Mislead Voters?; 03/04/2018 – Facebook probe tests regulator’s ability to rein in Silicon Valley; 01/05/2018 – FB: Zuckerberg on WhatsApp: 2B minutes in video calls on WhatsApp alone. Group video calling is being added “soon”. #F8 – ! $FB; 14/03/2018 – MAY: WELCOME ANNOUNCEMENT BY FACEBOOK; 22/03/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Probe Into Apps Won’t Uncover All Data Abuse

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Connable Office Inc has 0.64% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 19,806 shares. Raging Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 140,500 shares or 3.4% of all its holdings. Telos Cap Inc accumulated 3,212 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Whitnell & Com invested in 198 shares. Pictet Bancorp & Tru holds 34,216 shares. Idaho-based Caprock Gru Inc has invested 0.41% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Montag & Caldwell Ltd Company has invested 2.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Budros Ruhlin Roe owns 3,579 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Contrarius Management owns 1.08 million shares. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 16.08 million shares. Community Inv reported 133,635 shares or 2.75% of all its holdings. Moreover, Asset Management One Com has 1.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.17M shares. 58,060 are held by 3G Capital Partners Limited Partnership. Tradition Management Limited Liability Corp has 12,110 shares. North Mngmt owns 3,009 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 25.39 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. Stretch Colin sold $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, February 6. Wehner David M. also sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. On Tuesday, January 15 Cox Christopher K sold $2.39 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 15,900 shares.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $162.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,024 shares to 7,199 shares, valued at $799,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy This FAANG Stock in the Face of Regulatory Worries – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SunTrust sees major move for Facebook in crypto plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IVV, FB, JPM, GOOG: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/03/2019: FB,AMD,CY,GOOG,GOOGL – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 12,200 shares to 79,200 shares, valued at $6.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bilibili Inc by 215,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $33,110 activity. Cashman Christopher Michael sold $25,484 worth of stock.

More notable recent Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Zynerba Stock Is Marijuana-Adjacent Play Worth a Look – Investorplace.com” on February 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marinus Pharmaceuticals Phase 2 clinical trial in pediatric genetic epilepsies shows positive data – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pfizer’s (PFE) Epilepsy Drug Lyrica Fails in Phase III Study – Nasdaq” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fell as Much as 20.1% Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 02, 2018.