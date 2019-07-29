Facebook (FB) Holder Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Boosted Holding by $307,432 as Shares Rose; Peloton Wealth Strategists Stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) Boosted by $342,160 as Shares Declined

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 1,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,583 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $559.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $195.94. About 15.14M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – EU’s Justice Chief Vera Jourova: Misuse of Personal Data of Facebook Users ‘Horrifying, if Confirmed’; 05/04/2018 – Manager of $200 billion pension fund deletes Facebook account, citing ‘offensive’ management; 02/05/2018 – Facebook or Google – which should worry us more?; 21/03/2018 – Facebook hit by probes and investor lawsuits; 20/03/2018 – SLOVAK PROTEST ORGANISERS SAY ON FACEBOOK PROTESTS TO CONTINUE ON FRIDAY; 14/03/2018 – Facebook, which is the second largest online ad provider behind Google, took similar action in January by banning ads on “binary options, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency.”; 26/03/2018 – Attorneys General ‘Profoundly Concerned’ Over Facebook User Data; 01/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Says 200 Million Facebook Users List Themselves as Single; 22/05/2018 – NOBODY WANTS FAKE NEWS – ZUCKERBERG; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK TO ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH ATLANTIC COUNCIL: AXIOS

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,805 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 8,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $189.68. About 1.15M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL PROVIDE MULTI-FUNCTION RECEIVER EXCITER SYSTEM TEST BENCH,A CONTROL SYSTEM & A MODELING, SIMULATION ENVIRONMENT; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms

Peloton Wealth Strategists, which manages about $175.56M and $144.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,300 shares to 43,100 shares, valued at $10.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84M worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 10,023 shares. On Wednesday, February 13 Wood Michael J sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 3,501 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.04 million activity. The insider Stretch Colin sold $128,408. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.