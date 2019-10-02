Facebook (FB) Holder Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Has Upped Position by $420,480 as Share Value Rose; Ecolab (ECL) Shareholder Spf Beheer Bv Cut Holding by $16.43 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 83,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 384,469 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.09M, down from 467,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $192.4. About 173,068 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 6, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 28.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 9,773 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, up from 7,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $499.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $175.16. About 5.44M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – FTC opens investigation into Facebook privacy practices; 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms; 29/03/2018 – N.Y. ATTORNEY GENERAL ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS FACEBOOK “HAS EXPRESSED A DESIRE TO BE VERY COOPERATIVE” WITH STATE PROBE; 19/03/2018 – Facebook data from some 50 million users ended up with Cambridge Analytica, the data company that helped get Donald Trump elected; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS AIT WILL DELETE ANY ACCOUNTS CONTROLLED BY ORGANIZATIONS THAT MANIPULATE THE SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM; 10/04/2018 – JUST IN: Facebook launches data abuse bounty program to ask users to help it find companies using unauthorized data; 15/05/2018 – Facebook has not fully answered questions on data privacy -UK lawmakers; 29/03/2018 – But experts say that Facebook would have had to do this anyway to comply with a new EU rule called the General Data Protection Regulation or GDPR; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: CITI CUTS RANKING PARTLY ON CONCERNS ABOUT INVESTORS REACTION TO MARGIN PRESSURE FROM HEIGHTENED EXPENSE GROWTH, MIX SHIFT TO VIDEO ADVERTISING; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Facebook, Reckitt, utilities: “selectively buying the dips”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Counsel Ltd Liability New York invested 4.34% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Bryn Mawr Com invested in 4,121 shares. Bluestein R H & holds 0.07% or 6,350 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Bank The invested in 0.2% or 64,555 shares. Stanley holds 0.3% or 6,414 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking accumulated 0.14% or 217,548 shares. Moreover, Private Tru Na has 0.21% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 5,265 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 40,216 shares. Tortoise Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 62,271 are owned by Rothschild Prtnrs. Hsbc Hldgs Plc holds 253,919 shares. Ruggie Capital Group accumulated 23 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fil Limited accumulated 0.02% or 80,930 shares. Gulf National Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.2% or 61,914 shares. Allstate holds 0.1% or 27,765 shares in its portfolio.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 189,028 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $78.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93 million for 27.97 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

