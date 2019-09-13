Facebook (FB) Holder Arbor Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Holding by $428,160; Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Lifted Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 1,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 8,328 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35M, up from 7,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $248.16. About 1.78M shares traded or 25.74% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 124.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 4,028 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777,000, up from 1,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $187.47. About 11.42M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/05/2018 – FACEBOOK PLANS TO CREATE ITS OWN CRYPTOCURRENCY – CHEDDAR, CITING; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 06/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Cambridge Analytica said it had completely wiped Facebook user data in 2016, which may be true, but it; 19/04/2018 – Liberty Tax Announces Engagement of Independent Auditor; 01/05/2018 – FB/@fbnewsroom: Getting Feedback on New Tools to Protect People’s Privacy; 04/04/2018 – Des Moines Register: #BREAKING: Facebook said it now thinks up to 87 million people, mostly in the United States, may have had; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook CEO was ready to criticize Apple in his testimony in Congress over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Barraged With Questions by Europe Lawmakers; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 12/04/2018 – “Facebook right now is the epicenter of the data (scandal). I don’t think that they are the only company that has done this,” Patrick Armstrong, CIO at Plurimi Investment Managers, said

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Js Mngmt reported 7.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fiduciary Tru Com stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 1.66% or 24,285 shares. Country Bancshares reported 216,582 shares. Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability Company holds 2.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 90,915 shares. Somerset Gp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 2,648 are owned by Twin Focus Prtnrs Llc. Wildcat Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 66,553 shares for 5.56% of their portfolio. Zwj Counsel stated it has 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 1.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 57,540 shares. Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 839,307 shares. Marsico Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.02 million shares or 7.03% of all its holdings. Crestwood Advsrs Group Lc invested in 177,401 shares.

