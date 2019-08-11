Facebook (FB) Holder Aperio Group Has Upped Its Holding by $29.88 Million; As Chevron Corp. (CVX) Stock Price Rose, Cullen Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 42,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 541,720 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.73 million, down from 584,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 4.72M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 55% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 179,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233.29M, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: Company to ‘Restrict Developers’ Data Access Even Further’; 16/04/2018 – DIVISIVE FACEBOOK ADS PAID BY `SUSPICIOUS’ GROUPS, STUDY FINDS; 05/04/2018 – It comes after Facebook said that 87 million user profiles were affected in the Cambridge Analytica data breach; 18/04/2018 – FACEBOOK LISTS JOB POSTINGS FOR POSITIONS ON THE TEAM; 26/04/2018 – Facebook slammed by UK lawmakers as CTO promises transparency overhaul; 15/04/2018 – Facebook fuels broad privacy debate by tracking non-users; 10/04/2018 – Names to Watch at Facebook Hearing: Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Ted Cruz, Jeff Flake; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK:APPS ACCESSING EVENTS,GROUPS APIS TO LOSE ACCESS TODAY; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 18/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS CONDUCTING “INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL REVIEW” TO DETERMINE IF MISUSED DATA STILL EXISTS – STATEMENT

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co. (NYSE:RTN) by 26,090 shares to 347,565 shares, valued at $63.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag (Adr) (NYSE:NVS) by 7,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 872,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Nv (Adr) (NYSE:UN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has 0.17% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 130,833 shares. Crestwood Advsr Group Inc Limited Liability reported 8,978 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Personal Advsr Corporation owns 0.52% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 373,002 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc accumulated 421,404 shares. Barbara Oil Co owns 8,000 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Spectrum Mngmt holds 0.05% or 1,246 shares. Nbt Retail Bank N A holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 85,785 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Management Inc reported 3,875 shares. Lederer & Assocs Inv Counsel Ca invested in 19,205 shares. New York-based Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.51% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Washington stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Castleark Management Limited Liability has 92,025 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Moreover, Birmingham Capital Al has 3.06% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Jefferies Ltd Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 112,408 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: Time To Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron Corp.: The One That Slipped Away – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron declares $1.19 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: Rival Bid Makes Things Interesting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acropolis Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,539 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,552 shares. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa has 33,501 shares. Oppenheimer Communication Incorporated stated it has 0.95% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). United Asset Strategies holds 6,987 shares. Citigroup holds 1.89 million shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Wildcat Capital Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 42,053 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability has 0.75% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 55,070 shares. Ctc Lc reported 0.19% stake. 70,850 are held by Sumitomo Life Com. Wealthcare Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 255 shares. Concorde Asset holds 5,263 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na holds 22,213 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Shaker Ltd Liability Oh invested in 1,950 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 32,336 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.