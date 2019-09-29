Facebook (FB) Holder Allen Investment Management Raised Its Holding; Rice Hall James & Associates Has Cut Its Shutterstock (SSTK) Holding as Shares Declined

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 27,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.26% . The institutional investor held 733,295 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.74 million, down from 761,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Shutterstock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.38. About 178,462 shares traded. Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has declined 11.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SSTK News: 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: David Petts Named Chief Revenue Officer; 21/03/2018 – Shutterstock Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 26/04/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – EXPECTATIONS FOR 2018, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION OF WEBDAM, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 13/03/2018 – Shutterstock: Lisa Nadler Became Chief Human Resources Officer in 2017; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock Sees FY Rev $625M-$635M; 26/04/2018 – Shutterstock 1Q Rev $153M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Shutterstock Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSTK); 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 08/05/2018 – Shutterstock Launches Suite of Deep Learning-Powered Search Tools Including Reveal, a New Plugin for Google Chrome; 28/03/2018 – Shutterstock Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 43,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 783,412 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $151.20M, up from 739,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: #Facebook signs lease at big @WeWork outpost in #MountainView as co-working company; 05/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Speaks on Impact of Data Crisis: Highlights; 23/03/2018 – Facebook employees say morale has improved after Zuckerberg talked to them; 28/03/2018 – Playboy said Wednesday that it would be exiting Facebook and deactivating each of its accounts; 26/03/2018 – FTC SAYS IT TAKES VERY SERIOUSLY RECENT PRESS REPORTS RAISING SUBSTANTIAL CONCERNS ABOUT THE PRIVACY PRACTICES OF FACEBOOK; 19/03/2018 – DEMOCRATIC SENATOR RON WYDEN SENDS LETTER TO FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG FOLLOWING REPORTS OF INAPPROPRIATE DATA USE BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 22/05/2018 – Watch Mark Zuckerberg speak to European lawmakers about Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal; 24/04/2018 – App builder criticises Facebook over use of `honour system’; 07/05/2018 – Facebook considers offering paid ad-free subscription option, sources say; 06/04/2018 – Facebook determined to regain its balance

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7,356 shares to 84,208 shares, valued at $42.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS) by 37,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstcash Inc by 46,827 shares to 148,124 shares, valued at $14.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA) by 24,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analysts await Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 92.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.25 per share. SSTK’s profit will be $706,049 for 442.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Shutterstock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold SSTK shares while 33 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 20.23 million shares or 1.29% more from 19.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.