Facebook (FB) Holder Ajo LP Raised Stake; Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Shareholder Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Has Boosted Its Position by $1.80 Million as Valuation Rose

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 498.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 395,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 475,427 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.25M, up from 79,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $559.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $195.94. About 15.14 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/04/2018 – Facebook Introduces New Tools to Make Fundraisers Even More Impactful; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry is suing Facebook for patent infringement; 15/05/2018 – Facebook is eyeing all of San Francisco’s Park Tower high-rise. Via @CurbedSF:; 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 23/04/2018 – DOUBLELINE’S GUNDLACH DISCUSSING FACEBOOK AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 21/03/2018 – The co-founder of a company Facebook bought for $19 billion told followers to delete Facebook; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Cambridge Analytica data scandal has generated justified anger; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap(TM) Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 26/03/2018 – FTC: Takes Very Seriously Press Reports Raising Substantial Concerns About Facebook Privacy Practices; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK PUBLISHES ENFORCEMENT NUMBERS FOR FIRST TIME

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $7.63. About 1.80M shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 48.84% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q-End Contracted Backlog $2.2B; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.04 million activity. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Cox Christopher K. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49 billion and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Usana Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) by 16,874 shares to 396,850 shares, valued at $33.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textron (NYSE:TXT) by 221,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,919 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle West (NYSE:PNW).