Facebook (FB) Holder Abrams Capital Management LP Raised Holding by $4.16 Million as Stock Rose; Sempra Energy (SRE) Stake Has Boosted by Ledyard National Bank

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81M, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $555.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $194.58. About 6.61M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to question Facebook over consultancy’s access to user data; 16/04/2018 – ‘Suspicious’ Buyers Behind Facebook Ads (Video); 22/03/2018 – The Facebook chief executive finally speaks out on the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 29/03/2018 – Facebook-Linked Marketer Plunges as Policy Shift May Sap Profit; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: House Grills Zuckerberg on Facebook Data Breach for Five Hours; 28/03/2018 – INDIA SEEKS MORE INFO FROM FACEBOOK ON REPORTS OF DATA BREACH; 03/04/2018 – Facebook is banning hundreds more accounts run by Russian trolls; 25/03/2018 – A Matter Of Trust: Poll Shows Only 41% Of Americans Trust Facebook With Their Data — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Admits Up to 87M People Affected by Cambridge Analytica (Video); 28/03/2018 – Facebook to Roll Out New Privacy, Security Settings (Video)

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 2,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,290 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 10,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $137.97. About 597,001 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA SEES $320M-$360M IN 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONCOR; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY NAMES TREVOR MIHALIK EVP & CFO; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – EXPECTS $320 MLN TO $360 MLN FOR ITS PORTION OF PARTIAL-YEAR EARNINGS FROM ONCOR IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Reed to Remain Chairman Until Dec. 1, 2018; 11/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Remington Outdoor, Sempra Energy; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 12/04/2018 – MEXICO’S IENOVA SAYS TO INVEST $130 MLN IN BAJA CALIFORNIA FUEL TERMINAL; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable Energy; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS JEFFREY W. MARTIN NAMED SUCCESSOR

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62B and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barnes & Noble Ed Inc by 1.61M shares to 4.26M shares, valued at $17.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 231,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,080 were accumulated by Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited has invested 0.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mairs Power Incorporated has 1,300 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments Incorporated owns 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,354 shares. 1,339 were accumulated by Maple Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Riverpark Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 102,423 shares or 3.9% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 14.63 million shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 94,737 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited holds 0% or 1,400 shares. 17,178 are owned by Private Wealth Advisors. Oak Associates Oh has 256,688 shares. 2,247 were reported by Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa. New York-based Epoch Invest has invested 0.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Australia-based Macquarie Gru has invested 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) or 6.70M shares. First Mercantile Co accumulated 0.14% or 4,810 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 133 shares. Tortoise Cap Advisors Limited Company holds 0% or 2,155 shares in its portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd reported 183 shares stake. Lenox Wealth Mngmt owns 21 shares. Neumann Capital Ltd accumulated 2,674 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 122,853 shares stake. Lincoln Natl accumulated 0.01% or 2,530 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc invested in 86 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank reported 2,216 shares. 94,748 are owned by Putnam Invests Limited Liability. Bessemer Grp accumulated 5,549 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp owns 200 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $117,761 activity. 1,049 shares were sold by WALL PETER R, worth $117,761.

