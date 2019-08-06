Facebook (FB) Holder Abrams Capital Management LP Lifted Position; As Mylan N V (MYL) Stock Declined, Ion Asset Management LTD Has Increased Stake

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81M, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $183.95. About 8.09 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/03/2018 – Walton EMC Chosen to Serve New Facebook Data Center with Renewable Energy; 28/03/2018 – Acxiom Announces Change to Facebook Relationship; 24/05/2018 – Facebook users will soon see a notice on their accounts asking them to review their privacy settings; 07/03/2018 – HUNGARY’S LAZAR SAYS FACEBOOK DELETED HIS ANTI-IMMIGRANT VIDEO; 01/05/2018 – Facebook threatens to upend online dating market; 27/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before Congress; 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Facebook to change user terms, limiting effect of EU privacy law; 13/04/2018 – AI CAUCUS: FACEBOOK SHOULD PROVIDE MORE INFORMATION ON AI USE; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 257.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 965,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.00M, up from 375,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.44% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 7.96 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 12/04/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Will Be Responsible for Sales Activity of Product in European Countries; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS WILL RECEIVE AN UP-FRONT FEE UNDER DEAL; 20/03/2018 – Mylan Adds to Oncology Portfolio With Launch of Generic Mutamycin Injection; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN TO BUY GLOBAL MARKETING RIGHTS TO A ONCE-MONTHLY; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer to fix EpiPen shortage; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN 1Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 96C; 24/04/2018 – MYL: U.S. nears first charges in generic price fixing case, Bloo; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS – STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR STUDY IS PROCEEDING AS PLANNED, EXPECT TO SUBMIT RESPONSE TO FDA WITH NEW CLINICAL DATA AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE IN 2019

More notable recent Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Key events this week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDAY, MYL – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mylan-Pfizer Deal: MYL Stock Soars on Off-Patent Drug Merger – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bresch to leave CEO job after Mylan merger with Upjohn – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Momenta (MNTA) Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

