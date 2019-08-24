Facebook (FB) Holder Abrams Capital Management LP Has Lifted Stake by $4.16 Million as Share Value Rose; Intel (INTC) Shares Declined While Fort Point Capital Partners Cut Stake

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 40.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc sold 6,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 9,450 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $507,000, down from 15,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82 million shares traded or 47.13% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – Intel’s Intriguing Future For Memory Chips — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent (Video); 07/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford Discusses Reforms for Security Clearance in Open Intel Hearing; 03/04/2018 – The firm says the company can also improve its product development times if it ditches Intel’s products; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Barr brawl; 15/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to discuss developments at Intel, including a recent security flaw and takeover rumors; 21/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Already in Place; 04/04/2018 – GigaSpaces InsightEdge Platform with Intel® Technology Accelerates AI Innovations

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81M, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – Facebook Joins FIDO Alliance Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 23/03/2018 – Beijing has blocked many U.S. internet companies, like Facebook and Google, so they have very small businesses in the country; 18/04/2018 – FACEBOOK IS FORMING A TEAM TO DESIGN ITS OWN SEMICONDUCTORS; 18/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Facebook to Change User Terms, Limiting Effect of EU Privacy Law; 22/03/2018 – Facebook: Zuckerberg Goes on a Roadshow — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s nightmare is about to get a lot worse; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK TO REORGANIZE INTO 3 MAIN DIVISIONS; 28/03/2018 – ABC News: The Latest: Playboy leaves Facebook over privacy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Fort Point Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $268.42M and $228.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 30,962 shares to 31,062 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Docusign Inc.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23B for 9.53 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62 billion and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 476,016 shares to 18.05 million shares, valued at $282.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 231,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Barnes & Noble Ed Inc.