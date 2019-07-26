Facebook (FB) Holder Abrams Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake; Centurylink Investment Management Company Cut Its Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $385,864

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81 million, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $567.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $198.89. About 14.87 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Facebook and Cambridge Analytica whistleblower: Donald Trump’s election made me speak out; 10/04/2018 – David Alexander: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 04/04/2018 – Facebook raises the number of users impacted by Cambridge Analytica leak to 87 million; 20/03/2018 – Facebook to be questioned by Federal Trade Commission; 15/05/2018 – MPs round on Facebook in leak investigation; 20/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook reels from the blowback to its user-data expose; 14/03/2018 – Google, Facebook and Apple face `digital tax’ on EU turnover; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook will not unveil its smart speakers at F8 while it deals with data misuse scandal, but still plans t; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Exit Hints at Dissent on Handling of Russian Trolls; 23/03/2018 – GERMAN PARLIAMENT PANEL WANTS TO SUMMON FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG: HB

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 2,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,769 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 32,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $130.62. About 2.03 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $245.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Match Group Inc by 10,270 shares to 25,412 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 12,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Quantbot Tech LP has 0.57% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 42,964 shares. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 28,986 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp has 0.93% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Commonwealth Pa accumulated 9,627 shares. Argyle Mngmt Inc invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fcg Advisors has 42,787 shares. Miller Investment Mngmt LP stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Carret Asset Lc reported 123,106 shares. Pennsylvania Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,583 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth owns 11,355 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 44,477 shares. John G Ullman & Assoc holds 2.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 96,052 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0.86% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The -based Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Dc has invested 3.77% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 59,609 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J’s ponesimod successful in late-stage MS study – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 390 shares. Moreover, Prelude Mngmt Lc has 0.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,552 shares. Fil Ltd reported 1.21M shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company reported 0.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brookstone Mgmt invested in 9,652 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 16.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk invested in 2.81M shares. Factory Mutual Communications invested in 2.2% or 1.06M shares. Gateway Advisers Llc owns 1.21M shares. Matrix Asset Advsr Ny stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Trust Department Mb Savings Bank N A reported 130 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 1.45% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Merriman Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.18% or 5,822 shares. America First Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 40 shares. Gladius Cap Mngmt Lp accumulated 77,903 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Cramer To Facebook: Forget About Libra, Acquire Square – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Even Worries over Disappointing Earnings Wonâ€™t Hold Facebook Stock Down – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Did Snapchat’s Android Reboot Revive Snap in Q2? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks Overbought? One Simple Gauge Nobody’s Using – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62 billion and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 476,016 shares to 18.05M shares, valued at $282.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barnes & Noble Ed Inc by 1.61M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $1.35M was made by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, January 30.