Facebook (FB) Holder Abrams Capital Management LP Has Boosted Position; As Nn (NNBR) Stock Value Declined, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Lifted Its Position by $440,237

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Nn Inc (NNBR) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 62,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 432,015 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 369,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nn Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.45M market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 69,203 shares traded. NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) has declined 59.24% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.67% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 04/04/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – CURRENT TERM OF APPOINTMENT OF DELFIN RUEDA ENDS ON 31 MAY 2018; 09/05/2018 – NN Inc 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 03/04/2018 – NN INC – AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PMG INTERMEDIATE HOLDING CORPORATION, PARENT COMPANY OF PARAGON MEDICAL; 10/05/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 45 FROM EUR 42.50; 02/04/2018 – NN, Inc. Files Annual Report On Form 10-K For 2017; 11/04/2018 – GETBACK SAYS NN POLISH PENSION FUND CUTS STAKE TO BELOW 5%; 03/04/2018 – Beecken Petty O’Keefe & Company Announces Definitive Agreement To Sell Paragon Medical; 27/04/2018 – B&G MASTER FUND HOLDS 0.70 SHORT POSITION IN NN GROUP; 24/04/2018 – NN, Inc. Announces New Certification Within Life Sciences Group; 03/04/2018 – NN INC – DEAL FOR $375 MLN IN CASH

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81M, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.25M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO PROPOSE UPDATES TO TERMS OF SERVICE, DATA POLICY; 26/03/2018 – FTC SAYS IT TAKES VERY SERIOUSLY RECENT PRESS REPORTS RAISING SUBSTANTIAL CONCERNS ABOUT THE PRIVACY PRACTICES OF FACEBOOK; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Bilibili, Buys More Facebook: 13F (Correct); 09/04/2018 – For Facebook’s Employees, Crisis Is No Big Deal; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS WILL BE TESTING A WAY FOR FANS TO BECOME A SUPPORTER OF CREATORS AS PART OF THE MONETIZATION TOOLS FOR CREATORS; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House committee to invite Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify; 17/04/2018 – Zuckerberg failed to fix Facebook users’ privacy concerns; 16/03/2018 – Variety: Facebook Plans to Launch Oculus Go VR Headset at f8 Developer Conference; 27/03/2018 – Facebook will send two top execs to appear in front of UK lawmakers but not CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62 million and $372.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 147,127 shares to 246,452 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $25,950 activity.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. 4,761 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M.. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $7.97M. The insider Cox Christopher K sold $2.39 million.