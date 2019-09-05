Facebook (FB) Holder Abrams Capital Management LP Boosted Holding; As Metlife (MET) Stock Rose, Holder Johnson Financial Group Has Lowered Stake

Johnson Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc sold 9,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 11,192 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $476,000, down from 20,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $46.03. About 3.21M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 16/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are ‘Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Adjusted Earnings for EMEA Up 8%; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: WrestleMania is coming back to MetLife Stadium; 22/05/2018 – MetLife’s Board Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Finance Chief Steps Down; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart® Financial Wellness; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT CHIEF COMMENTS ON ASSET-MANAGER OPPORTUNITY; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Names Stephen Gauster Exec VP, General Counsel; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81M, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $543.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $190.48. About 9.05 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Mike Butcher: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the data firm at the center of the Facebook controversy, has suspended its CEO; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry Sues Facebook for Patent Infringement Over Messaging; 12/04/2018 – Facebook generates “substantially all” of its revenue from advertising; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG COMPLETES TESTIMONY BEFORE U.S. HOUSE COMMITTEE; 26/03/2018 – Elon Musk: Facebook ‘gives me the willies’; 10/04/2018 – Vietnam activists question Facebook on suppressing dissent; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress April 10-11; 13/03/2018 – Reign Sapphire Corp. Provides Update on Core Business Unit, Discusses Revenue Strategy; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 03/04/2018 – Facebook Rolls Out News Feed Update to Add Context

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32B for 8.16 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 602,659 are owned by Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc. Shell Asset Management reported 0.25% stake. Regentatlantic Cap Limited holds 150,403 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Company Il holds 350,324 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. 105,218 were accumulated by Davenport And Limited Liability. Franklin Street Advsr Nc has invested 0.03% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.09% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Matrix Asset Advsr Incorporated New York holds 3.17% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 436,326 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 1.13% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 1.20 million shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada accumulated 16,300 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Cetera Advisors Lc holds 0.01% or 4,967 shares. Rothschild Il reported 0.38% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Comerica Comml Bank stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Birmingham Capital Mgmt Al owns 31,976 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio.

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Opportunity Brewing In MetLife – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MetLife Names Bill Pappas as Head of Global Technology and Operations – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Factors Make Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “MetLife (MET) Announces Mark Weinberger to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife Investment Management Originates Record $7.7 Billion in Private Placement Debt For 1H 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 108,899 shares to 501,941 shares, valued at $142.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 6,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins has 0.48% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Massachusetts-based Dakota Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Raymond James Fincl has invested 0.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Schmidt P J Mngmt has invested 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ardevora Asset Llp reported 0.76% stake. Barrett Asset Mgmt invested in 180,998 shares or 2.03% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Mercantile owns 0.36% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,073 shares. 20 are owned by Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Co. Private Ocean Llc holds 0.05% or 1,028 shares. Capital International invested in 2.7% or 37.72 million shares. 504,627 are owned by Comerica Bank. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 1.36% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Private Wealth Advisors has 1.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Karp Cap Mngmt owns 13,698 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio.