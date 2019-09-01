Facebook (FB) Holder 1832 Asset Management LP Has Decreased Holding as Stock Value Rose; Ronna Sue Cohen Raised Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding by $841,227; Shares Rose

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 202,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 45,955 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33M, down from 248,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Facebook Will Launch New Opt-In Dating Feature — CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 15/05/2018 – Facebook is eyeing all of San Francisco’s Park Tower high-rise. Via @CurbedSF:; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Ryan Costello Says Regulating Facebook Should Be Done ‘Slowly and Cautiously’ (Video); 09/03/2018 – Facebook Says Play Ball in Exclusive Deal to Stream 25 MLB Games; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce announces $2.2 bln French investment as Macron meets Trump; 26/04/2018 – Facebook is set to open roughly 8 percent higher a day after reporting better-than-expected first quarter earnings; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK GOT 500-999 USER/ACCT U.S. NSL REQUESTS JAN.-JUNE ’17; 28/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Facebook revamps privacy tools as tighter EU rules draw near #fox5dc; 16/03/2018 – Variety: Facebook Plans to Launch Oculus Go VR Headset at f8 Developer Conference; 07/03/2018 – AdGreetz Names Umang Bedi, President Dailyhunt & Former Managing Director of Facebook India & South Asia, as Company Advisor

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 6221.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 841,227 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 854,749 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $855,000, up from 13,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 2.90M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase owns 739,415 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks holds 0.21% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 168,833 shares. Leisure Cap Management owns 6,336 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Com reported 25,907 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) owns 151,741 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Ltd has 216,052 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 60,141 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 89,702 shares. Principal Fincl Gp invested in 0.08% or 1.23 million shares. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership reported 3,145 shares. Nordea Inv Ab reported 956,612 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 65,158 shares. 2,730 were reported by Psagot Invest House. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Lawson Kroeker Investment Mngmt Ne holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 5,814 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited reported 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Chemical National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested 5.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Manhattan accumulated 54,804 shares. Cohen & Steers holds 13,874 shares. Moreover, Fiera Corp has 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 28,650 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 736,388 shares. M&T Bank Corporation holds 0.36% or 415,691 shares. Corvex Management Lp reported 48,000 shares. Cadian Capital Management LP holds 417,000 shares. Annex Advisory Lc owns 1,419 shares. Jackson Wealth Lc holds 13,638 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.39% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Westwood Management Corp Il accumulated 401,487 shares or 9.08% of the stock. Tiger Global Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 8.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 23.93 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 13,700 shares to 992,111 shares, valued at $146.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clearbridge Mlp And Midstrm (CTR) by 149,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.