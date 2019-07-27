Facebook Class A (FB) Stock Rose While Glacier Peak Capital Lowered Its Position; Js Capital Management Has Cut Position in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) by $2.64 Million as Shares Rose

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) by 36.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 10,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, down from 28,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/04/2018 – DOUBLELINE’S GUNDLACH SAYS GO LONG XOP, SHORT FACEBOOK; 20/03/2018 – It will be hard to remove Mark Zuckerberg as Facebook CEO: Management guru Jeff Sonnenfeld; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s Identity Crisis Looms; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on education, privacy, Facebook and DACA at the Recode MSNBC ‘Revolution’ event Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayers interviewed Cook in a school auditorium in Chicago in front of a live audience; 28/03/2018 – Facebook Also Curbing Information It Exchanges With Outside Data Brokers; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Removed 583 Million Fake Accounts, Enforcing Standards; 20/03/2018 – GBH’s Ives Says Facebook’s Data Leak Is a ‘Major Black Eye’ (Video); 22/05/2018 – Openmind and Kyivstar Ukraine Launch First NFV Messaging Platform for Veon Group; 18/04/2018 – Facebook is scrambling to regain trust of its users after the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 23/03/2018 – Matthew Rosenberg: BREAKING: Bolton Was Early Beneficiary of Cambridge Analytica’s Facebook Data –

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 6.12 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 06/04/2018 – ICICI Bank Enables Non Resident lndians (NRls) to Send Money Through Social Media on its Money2lndia App; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS AND CONTINGENCIES 66.26 BLN RUPEES VS 28.98 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK HAS NO EXPOSURE TO NIRAV MODI GROUP OF COS, NO LOUS; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR GROSS NPA 8.84 PCT VS 7.82 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 01/04/2018 – Huffington Post: CBI Probing Videocon, Husband Of ICICI Bank CEO, In Loan Case; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – BOARD MEETING-OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS RBI HAS IMPOSED A PENALTY ON BANK FOR CONTINUED SALE OF GOVT SECURITIES CLASSIFIED AS HTM; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS “BOARD HAS FULL CONFIDENCE AND REPOSES FULL FAITH IN BANK’S MD&CEO CHANDA KOCHHAR”; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH INVESTIGATIVE AGENCIES; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank scraps proposal to sell home finance unit – The Hindu

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,300 shares. Shares for $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M..