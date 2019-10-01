Facebook Class A (FB) Stock Rose While Glacier Peak Capital Cut Holding by $1.35 Million; Waters Parkerson & Company Upped Its Lincoln Natl Ind Com (LNC) Stake

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 7,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 11,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17M, down from 18,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $175.8. About 9.96M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/04/2018 – Facebook CTO says decisions on political ads are not to do with money; 01/05/2018 – FB: Zuckerberg on WhatsApp: 2B minutes in video calls on WhatsApp alone. Group video calling is being added “soon”. #F8 – ! $FB; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUE $11,795 MLN VS $7,857 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/03/2018 – Google, Facebook and Apple face `digital tax’ on EU turnover; 31/05/2018 – New Zealand privacy watchdog seeks greater power over Facebook; 20/03/2018 – Long John Silver’s Opens Louisville Flagship Restaurant; 23/03/2018 – The Information’s 411 – Ich Bin Ein Facebook Reporter; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO EXPAND BUG BOUNTY PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – PROXY ADVISER ISS SAYS RECOMMENDS INVESTORS WITHHOLD SUPPORT FROM FIVE FACEBOOK INC FB.O DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Rev $11.97B

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind Com (LNC) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 8,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 224,941 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.50M, up from 216,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $58.43. About 536,309 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 25/05/2018 – Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partner

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 5,564 shares to 292,235 shares, valued at $22.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Htwy Cl A (BRKA) by 99 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Insurancenewsnet.com which released: “Make Sure Your Clients Know These 9 Things About Life Insurance – Insurance News Net” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Lincoln National Corp (LNC) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Latest Hybrid Life/Long-Term Care Solution Offers Greater Long-Term Care Planning Flexibility – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lincoln National (LNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Share Price Is Up 28% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.99 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.65 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Glacier Peak Capital Llc, which manages about $202.67M and $105.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Etf (XES) by 160,631 shares to 190,328 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 43,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: Undervalued By 37% – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Facebook (FB) Stock on Instagram ‘Checkout’ E-Commerce Innovation? – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Live Trading News” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to pay â€˜subsetâ€™ of news tab publishers – Live Trading News” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Antitrust Protection For Facebook And Google – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.