Facebook Class A (FB) Stock Rose While Citizens & Northern Has Raised Holding; First Manhattan Company Has Lowered Its Carrols Restaurant (TAST) Stake by $1.62 Million as Valuation Declined

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Carrols Restaurant (TAST) by 13.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 180,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 1.19 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.89M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.87. About 497,767 shares traded or 40.09% up from the average. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 35.95% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 25/04/2018 – Carrols Restaurant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Commodity Costs Up 1% to 2%; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BEFORE DISCRETIONARY GROWTH-RELATED EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $95M-$102M; 18/04/2018 Carrols Restaurant Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$60M; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP -2018 TOTAL RESTAURANT SALES EXPECTED TO BE $1.15 BLN – $1.17 BLN INCLUDING COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE OF 3%- 5%; 16/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 6.2% VS 0.6% DECREASE IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 115.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citizens & Northern Corp bought 6,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 12,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 5,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Facebook determined to regain its balance; 11/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Congress to Act to Regulate Facebook and Protect Online Privacy, Not Merely Act as Enabler for CEO M; 22/03/2018 – CNBC: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg will join @JBoorstin for a live interview today on…; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senator Markey Calls for Congressional Hearing on Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Bombshell; 02/05/2018 – LBC Breaking: Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the centre of the Facebook data-sharing scandal, has confirmed it is to shut; 26/05/2018 – Joanna Stern: Breaking: Facebook / Amazon listening to microphones… since 1975; 06/04/2018 – Alert: Facebook will require political advertisers to verify; 12/03/2018 – Facebook Gets MLB, March Madness Time: Sports Business (Audio); 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS HAVE HIRED DIGITAL FORENSICS FIRM, STROZ FRIEDBERG, TO CONDUCT COMPREHENSIVE AUDIT OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN COMMENTS AT IRISH PARLIAMENTARY HEARING

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corporation by 92,126 shares to 893,962 shares, valued at $74.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 44,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 383,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold TAST shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 30.13 million shares or 3.12% less from 31.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 370,139 shares. Cove Street Lc has 880,357 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). 49,931 are owned by Raymond James Assoc. Moreover, Globeflex LP has 0.13% invested in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 60,980 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) or 158,475 shares. Pcj Counsel Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) for 50,000 shares. California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 323,453 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cannell Cap Limited Liability Co holds 1.79M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 44,679 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 47,787 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Portolan Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.9% or 876,203 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 205 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Liability holds 11,570 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,270 activity.

