Facebook Class A (FB) Stake Upped by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc; Holder Next Century Growth Investors Boosted Liveperson (LPSN) Holding

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) by 529.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 43,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 52,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, up from 8,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $186.86. About 4.72M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/05/2018 – Facebook is now labeling political ads to try and prevent another Russian situation Political advertisers will also need to register with Facebook by “confirming their identity and location.”; 04/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: The leaders of a House oversight committee say #Facebook CEO #MarkZuckerberg will testify; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 04/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Facebook, and American Airlines Have Earnings Momentum — Barrons.com; 06/05/2018 – Despite all the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8:; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Prepared to Battle Antitrust Concerns (Audio); 11/04/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells House panel that regulation of his industry is `inevitable,’; 05/04/2018 – EU SAYS MISUSE BY FACEBOOK OF USER DATA IS UNACCEPTABLE; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Adds Facebook, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Confronts Outcry by Lawmakers Amid U.S. Privacy Probe

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Liveperson Inc. (LPSN) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 31,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 423,456 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.29 million, up from 391,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.52. About 37,416 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Rev $237M-$243M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 35c-29c; 13/03/2018 – Katabat Teams With LivePerson to Deliver B2C Two-Way SMS Messaging; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.09, REV VIEW $239.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 11c-Adj EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Rev $239M-$243M; 12/03/2018 – Contact At Once! Receives “Highest Rated” DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Adj EPS 0c-Adj EPS 1c

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15,968 shares to 15,720 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gtt Communications (NYSE:GTT) by 125,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,870 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Limited stated it has 93,505 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Hartwell J M Partnership invested 7.88% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas stated it has 107,490 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. 19.62 million are owned by Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp. Automobile Association reported 1.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 1.48 million shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 602 shares. Art Advsrs Limited, a New York-based fund reported 54,500 shares. Security Natl Tru Co stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sterneck Capital Mgmt reported 2.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 11,651 were accumulated by Jabodon Pt. Marathon Prtn Equity Mgmt Ltd holds 8.3% or 112,500 shares. Griffin Asset holds 0.3% or 12,762 shares. Eagle Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wafra holds 154,815 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold LPSN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portolan Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 730,351 shares. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 0.01% or 858,881 shares. Amalgamated Bank stated it has 0.01% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Kbc Grp Inc Nv stated it has 26,552 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Weiss Multi has invested 0.03% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Philadelphia Com invested 0.02% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.01% or 90,229 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 7,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancorp Of America Corporation De invested in 51,168 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 146,512 shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 35,900 shares. Piedmont Inv has 0.02% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 69,506 shares in its portfolio. Moody Savings Bank Division has invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 12,278 shares to 93,331 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cargurus Inc. by 12,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,098 shares, and cut its stake in Pros Hldgs Inc (NYSE:PRO).