Facebook Class A (FB) Shareholder Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Raised Its Holding by $7.30 Million as Share Value Rose; As Realpage (RP) Stock Price Rose, Contour Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $46.24 Million

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 59.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 770,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 518,433 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.46 million, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $61.63. About 708,681 shares traded or 6.41% up from the average. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) by 529.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 43,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, up from 8,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $558.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $195.76. About 9.72M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/03/2018 – UN investigators cite Facebook role in Myanmar crisis; 10/05/2018 – House Democrats release Russian-bought Facebook ads to show ‘malign’ effect on 2016 election; 04/05/2018 – Facebook Considers Ad-Free, Subscription Version: Report — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – CIOs in Spotlight on User Data Following Facebook Testimony; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s floundering response to scandal is part of the problem; 03/05/2018 – AXA’s investment arm takes companies to task over diversity; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world; 29/03/2018 – POLL-Are Americans taking steps to protect their data after Facebook scandal?; 20/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada; 05/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Report: US congressional panels probe whether Russia got Facebook data

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 421,322 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $82.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 727,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $66.35 million activity. $7.99M worth of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) was sold by WINN STEPHEN T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Elm Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 31,600 shares. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 5,314 shares stake. Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.07% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Citigroup Incorporated holds 3,285 shares. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 4,839 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 129,336 shares. Piedmont Inc invested 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Credit Suisse Ag owns 52,601 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.04% stake. Tiaa Cref Inv has invested 0.01% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Cap reported 1.16 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 47,356 were reported by Amp Cap Investors Ltd. Contour Asset Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 518,433 shares. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3,328 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 8,347 shares.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. RP’s profit will be $28.38 million for 51.36 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11M and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 23,673 shares to 43,732 shares, valued at $7.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,257 shares, and cut its stake in Pool Corp. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora has invested 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sigma Planning stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 7,722 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 5.97M were reported by Sands Capital Limited. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 0.58% or 55,883 shares. Miura Glob Mngmt Limited Com owns 4.85% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 170,000 shares. Amer Century Inc invested 1.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Redmond Asset Limited Liability reported 11,220 shares. Groesbeck Corporation Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,054 shares. 145,000 are held by Eulav Asset Mgmt. Farmers State Bank holds 1,051 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 1.45% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Asset One has 1.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.17M shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,400 shares. Ballentine Limited Co accumulated 17,230 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $13.54 million activity. 15,900 shares valued at $2.39M were sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, January 15. 55,000 shares valued at $7.79 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Tuesday, January 8. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M..