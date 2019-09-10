Facebook Class A (FB) Shareholder Bartlett & Co Upped Stake; Canyon Capital Advisors Has Boosted Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Position by $1.21 Million; Market Value Rose

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 26,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The hedge fund held 68,857 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $24.63. About 542,414 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 148.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 51,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 85,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29M, up from 34,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $188.76. About 14.72M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook’s data breach could be higher than 87M: Cambridge Analytica whistleblower; 09/04/2018 – MA SAYS SHOULDN’T “KILL FACEBOOK” OVER ITS ISSUES; 10/04/2018 – Highlights From Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Testimony (Video); 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS CHANGES ANNOUNCED IN 2014 DID NOT GO FAR ENOUGH TO PROTECT DATA; 02/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S INVESTIGATION INTO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA COULD LEAD TO CRIMINAL PROSECUTIONS -PRESIDENCY SPOKESMAN; 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt asks Facebook for answers on data privacy; 21/03/2018 – BRITISH PM MAY SAYS GOVERNMENT HAS NO CURRENT CONTRACTS WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA OR PARENT GROUP; 01/05/2018 – Match Group Sinks as Facebook Announces New Dating Feature; 25/04/2018 – Munster on $FB earnings: Most impressive is the daily active users number, which shrugged off the #deletefacebook campaign, finished up 13% y/y and inline with the Street

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (Prn) by 9.41 million shares to 40.00M shares, valued at $53.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 290,021 shares to 133,535 shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.