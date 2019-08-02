Facebook Class A (FB) Shareholder Aureus Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $454,342 as Stock Rose; Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Shareholder Group One Trading LP Trimmed Its Stake by $2.40 Million as Stock Rose

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 2,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 66,410 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.07 million, down from 69,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $189.66. About 6.24 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – APPOINTED DESMOND-HELLMANN TO REPLACE MARC L. ANDREESSEN ON COMPENSATION & GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE OF BOARD; 16/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: ICYMI: Rep. Kinzinger Questions Facebook CEO at E&C Hearing; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK DOES NOT MINE PHONE AUDIO FOR DATA TO TARGET ADS, CALLS IDEA ‘CONSPIRACY THEORY’; 04/05/2018 – Financial Post: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription based version of its service; 03/05/2018 – ITALY COMMS AUTHORITY MET FACEBOOK OFFICIALS ON PRIVACY; 16/04/2018 – FACEBOOK MUST FACE CLASS ACTION OVER FACE-TAGGING IN PHOTOS -U.S. JUDGE; 22/03/2018 – Noga Tarnopolsky: #Breaking: Israel opens investigation into Facebook/Cambridge Analytica breach of privacy; 14/03/2018 – Facebook Blocks Britain First, a Far-Right Anti-Muslim Group Promoted by Trump; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook weighs ad-free subscription service after data scandal; 18/04/2018 – FB: Landlords Are Offering Free Rooms In Return For Gay Sex and Facebook Is Letting It Happen – Part 1 of a shocking and important @PatrickStrud investigation

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 82.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 42,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The institutional investor held 9,072 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $523,000, down from 51,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $77.96. About 139,649 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,523 are held by Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Co. 7,640 were accumulated by Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co. 250,755 are owned by Invesco Limited. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Principal Grp has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Voya Invest Management Ltd Co holds 13,524 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,572 shares. Us Fincl Bank De reported 262 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Howe And Rusling Incorporated holds 56 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,823 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Com has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Parametric Port Associates Limited Co reported 126,318 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,165 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested in 0% or 21,077 shares. D E Shaw & Co holds 0.02% or 295,592 shares.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Tempur Sealy Stock Was Up 84% in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tempur Sealy a best idea at Wedbush – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tempur Sealy Announces Plans To Add Approximately 700 New U.S. Positions – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Tempur Sealy-Mattress Firm Reunion? Raymond James Says It’s Increasingly Likely – Benzinga” published on January 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (Call) by 44,900 shares to 353,400 shares, valued at $8.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diebold Nxdf Inc (Call) by 705,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 762,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Wix Com Ltd (Put).

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.21M for 17.72 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Davis Cap Ltd Liability Com has 2.49% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 15,483 were accumulated by Bancorporation Hapoalim Bm. Gm Advisory Inc holds 15,665 shares. Bowen Hanes And has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hl Fin Services Ltd Limited Liability Company has 91,723 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Llc holds 0.19% or 9,691 shares. Hemenway Tru Lc accumulated 0.08% or 3,087 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mar Vista Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 3.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Florida-based Texas Yale Cap Corp has invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lakewood Mngmt LP accumulated 532,000 shares. 294,189 were reported by Acadian Asset Lc. Sand Hill Glob Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 46,058 shares. Caprock Gru Inc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 12,538 shares. Fiera Cap accumulated 28,650 shares.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Term Bond Index Fund (BIV) by 12,451 shares to 20,669 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 38,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IVV, FB, GOOG, GOOGL: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Shakes Off FTC with Q2 Beat, Plus TSLA, PYPL & More – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Does Facebookâ€™s Libra Currency Change the Outlook of Visa Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “What Analysts Are Saying About Facebook After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/24/2019: MANH,SNAP,FB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.44 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity.