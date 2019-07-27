Facebook Class A (FB) Shareholder Advisor Partners Has Increased Holding; First National Bank Of Hutchinson Continues to Hold Position in Honeywell International (HON)

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,887 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 5,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.75M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 3,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,692 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, up from 55,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Zuckerberg has done a ‘horrible’ job; Sandberg should run Facebook: Tech investor Jason Calacanis; 26/03/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS FACEBOOK TOLD US THAT IT WOULD INFORM ALL USERS WHOSE DATA WAS MISUSED IN THIS FASHION; 11/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Zuckerberg Testifies to House on Facebook Data; 19/03/2018 – The U.K.-based firm is at the center of a data breach scandal involving Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Irks EU Lawmakers After Dodging Facebook Questions; 22/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 300 points, Facebook drags tech lower; 16/04/2018 – Ignorance on Facebook reflects Congress malaise; 19/03/2018 – European Parliament President Antonio Tajani: Misuse of Facebook User Data Is Unacceptable Violation of Citizens’ Privacy Rights; 21/03/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV ABOUT FACEBOOK SCANDAL; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared in front of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Another trade for 1,035 shares valued at $154,143 was made by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Industry Headwinds Would Have Weighed On Honeywell’s Q2 Results – Forbes” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Morgan Stanley Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bancshares Commerce has 15,023 shares. Rockland Tru Co has invested 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Griffin Asset Management Inc owns 44,571 shares. Fagan Associates Inc stated it has 0.38% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.3% stake. Bank & Trust has invested 0.76% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Ltd Company has 0.36% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 10,927 shares. Linscomb And Williams Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 0.2% or 235,179 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.04% stake. Woodstock holds 0.08% or 2,818 shares in its portfolio. Kessler Grp Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Polaris Greystone Fincl Lc, a California-based fund reported 20,857 shares. The New Jersey-based Advsrs Cap Ltd has invested 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 502 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock or 4,761 shares. 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Pinterest Quietly Becoming a Threat to Instagram? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Facebook Stock Can Still Leap to $300 – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What Analysts Are Saying About Facebook After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs: 5 Special Value Stocks To Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: SQ, AMZN, FB, BA – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $779.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 17,083 shares to 70,848 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5,132 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,073 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc Eur.