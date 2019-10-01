Facebook Class A (FB) Shareholder Addison Capital Company Has Lowered Its Position as Valuation Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined, Fragasso Group Raised Stake

Addison Capital Company decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company sold 2,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,410 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $465,000, down from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $508.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $178.08. About 11.07M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – British PM May backs Cambridge Analytica investigation; 26/03/2018 – Facebook has been scraping years worth of call and text data from Android phone users; 03/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Facebook CEO Says No Plans to Extend All of European Privacy Law Globally; 07/03/2018 – Walton EMC Chosen to Serve New Facebook Data Center with Renewable Energy; 10/04/2018 – JUST IN: Facebook launches data abuse bounty program to ask users to help it find companies using unauthorized data; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change business model to win back trust, says early Facebook advisor; 27/03/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE CHAIR SAYS “ABSOLUTELY ASTONISHING” FACEBOOK CEO WON’T APPEAR FOR QUESTIONING OVER DATA SCANDAL BY LAWMAKERS; 27/03/2018 – THREE FACEBOOK MESSENGER USERS SUE FACEBOOK INC FB.O OVER COLLECTION OF CALL AND TEXT LOGS -LAWSUIT; 22/03/2018 – LAWMAKERS SAY FACEBOOK BRIEFED COMMITTEE STAFF YESTERDAY BUT ‘MANY QUESTIONS WERE LEFT UNANSWERED’; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 87.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 205 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 438 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $829,000, up from 233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $10.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.91. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is a gamer if you count flying rockets into space, co-founder of Amazon-owned Twitch says; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL BOOSTED AMZN, MSFT, FB, TDG, NFLX IN 1Q: 13F; 12/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board; 06/03/2018 – Amazon’s move into banking could make online shopping possible for everyone; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-car Delivery For Prime Members Using Amazon Key — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Trump’s meeting with a major tech CEO reportedly included a discussion about a potential Amazon-Pentagon deal worth billions; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Whistle-Blower Claims Retailer Cheated to Catch Amazon (Video); 29/04/2018 – Walmart Would Own 40% of U.K. Business After Deal; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills — Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 22.95 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18M and $143.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,486 shares to 5,854 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06 million and $505.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,291 shares to 145,519 shares, valued at $39.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.