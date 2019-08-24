Facebook Class A (FB) Share Value Rose While Perigon Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $923,294; New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Shareholder Kylin Management Raised Its Position by $31.21 Million as Share Value Rose

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98M, up from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $104.94. About 769,371 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.57; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 4,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 21,923 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, down from 26,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/05/2018 – Former Facebook ad targeting boss Antonio García-Martínez (@antoniogm) answers listener questions on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask: transcript; 20/03/2018 – JUST IN: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned by UK lawmakers to give evidence regarding the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 14/03/2018 – U.K. Extracts WhatsApp Promise Not to Share Data With Facebook; 20/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tech troubles? Go defensive; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Throws More Cash at a Tough Problem: Stamping Out Bad Content; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Bolton was early beneficiary of Cambridge Analytica’s Facebook data- NYT; 16/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING PRIME TIME ANYTIME; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK ISSUES REPORT ON ENFORCING COMMUNITY STANDARDS

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.91 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year's $1.76 per share. FB's profit will be $5.53B for 22.91 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchange (Traded Fd Tr Ftse Rafi 1500) by 2,620 shares to 9,228 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

