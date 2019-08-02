Facebook Class A (FB) Position Maintained by Jacobs & Co; As Dollar Gen New (DG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Tt International Has Cut Holding

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 5,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 77,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99M, up from 72,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $4.47 during the last trading session, reaching $188.26. About 11.54M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – KTVZ NewsChannel 21: BREAKING: A Facebook official said today that Cambridge Analytica, a data firm with ties to President; 28/03/2018 – Squawk Box: BREAKING: Facebook unveils new privacy settings $FBcc // @dee_bosa; 07/05/2018 – Weatherford and Valiant Form Alliance to Jointly Commercialize ESPs; 25/04/2018 – WhatsApp raises user age in Europe making rules tougher than parent Facebook; 27/03/2018 – Regina Leader: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 27/03/2018 – Three users of the Facebook Messenger app sued Facebook on Tuesday in a class action suit, and asked for unspecified damages; 27/03/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress, Facebook sources tell @CNNMoney. Facebook is curr…; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-Facebook shakes up management, launches blockchain division; 09/04/2018 – AILMAN: FACEBOOK IS A CLOSED SYSTEM, CLOSED BOOK FOR INVESTORS; 20/03/2018 – FTC Probing Facebook Over Data Use by Cambridge Analytica–Update

Tt International decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 13.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 13,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 89,751 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71M, down from 103,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $133.85. About 1.17M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BENEFITS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ALL ELIGIBLE FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME EMPLOYEES; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 09/03/2018 – Dollar General boosts maternity benefits, adoption assistance; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.16M for 21.18 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $948.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 1.89 million shares to 4.87 million shares, valued at $55.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 12,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Counsel Incorporated has invested 1.95% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Td Asset Management reported 1.20 million shares. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd Llc accumulated 8,905 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 146 are held by Brandywine Glob Inv Management Limited. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa), New York-based fund reported 1,734 shares. Bessemer Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 16,147 shares. Burns J W And Inc accumulated 2,925 shares. 4,229 were accumulated by Qs Lc. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc stated it has 0.04% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Reliant Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 2.34% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Shelton Cap invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 2,217 are held by Gradient Invests Ltd Company. 2,207 are held by Community Bancorporation Na. 430,712 were reported by Korea.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $587.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 10,311 shares to 28,332 shares, valued at $925,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) by 6,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,817 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr A.

