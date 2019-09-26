Facebook Class A (FB) Position Held by Trb Advisors Lp; Facebook (FB) Holding Held by Pittenger & Anderson Inc

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 316.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83 billion, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $178.43. About 8.13M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/05/2018 – Robert Simonds’ STXdigital Announces Facebook Anthology Variety Series, ‘Pop Now’; 19/03/2018 – Enel: Agreement with Facebook Expands On Previous Agreement for Purchase of Rattlesnake Creek’s Output; 13/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Facebook removes opioid ads; 23/05/2018 – FACEBOOK HAS MADE A BATTLE SPACE FOR INFORMATION WARFARE: WYLIE; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge; 21/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: #Breaking: Mark Zuckerberg admits Facebook made mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared in front of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday; 21/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Facebook CEO Mark #Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data in light of; 20/03/2018 – NY, MASS. AGS SENT DEMAND LETTER TO FACEBOOK TODAY; 24/05/2018 – EU parliament gets Facebook answers after Zuckerberg meeting

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 22.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 8,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 43,669 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.43 million, up from 35,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $509.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $178.43. About 8.13 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – Facebook says most of its users “could” have had their profile data scraped by third parties; 28/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Facebook announces new steps to protect users’ privacy; 17/04/2018 – Tech companies to be forced to give police overseas data under EU proposal; 05/04/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees Announce Joint Hearing with Facebook CEO; 20/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: CITI CUTS RANKING PARTLY ON CONCERNS ABOUT INVESTORS REACTION TO MARGIN PRESSURE FROM HEIGHTENED EXPENSE GROWTH, MIX SHIFT TO VIDEO ADVERTISING; 25/04/2018 – Digital Content’s Knit Says Facebook Users Didn’t Go Away (Video); 22/03/2018 – Facebook, the World’s Dumbest Smart Company: Fully Charged; 06/04/2018 – Indonesia says examining whether Facebook breached laws on data; 20/03/2018 – UK investigates Facebook over data breach, to raid Cambridge Analytica; 14/05/2018 – FACEBOOK BIOMETRIC PRIVACY CASE HEADS FOR TRIAL AFTER RULING

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 10,184 shares to 4,253 shares, valued at $219,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 14,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,646 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crestwood Advsrs Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.55% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 177,401 shares. Suncoast Equity Management owns 147,059 shares. Jacobs Ca stated it has 2.45% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Estabrook Capital reported 130 shares. Nexus Invest Mgmt Inc reported 108,530 shares stake. Moreover, Arrowgrass Capital (Us) Lp has 0.35% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Convergence Invest Partners Limited holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,088 shares. 8 were reported by Kessler Group Limited Company. Pittenger And Anderson has invested 0.63% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Crescent Park Management Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 14,866 shares. Washington stated it has 106,885 shares. Ferguson Wellman Incorporated invested in 0.98% or 152,038 shares. Clear Street Markets Lc owns 0.17% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,700 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson holds 4,888 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook looking to lease old NYC post office – Post – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FB’s internal review doubted disinformation actions – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Tech Dividend Stocks to Buy That Arenâ€™t Microsoft – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook describes Libra backing basket, leaving out yuan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Takes Another Jump From Bullish Trendline – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Trb Advisors Lp, which manages about $123.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Ord Shs (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 350,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $21.43B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 155,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V).