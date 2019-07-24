Facebook Class A (FB) Position Held by Callahan Advisors Llc; Yorktown Management & Research Co Upped Its Position in Starwood Property Trust (STWD) as Stock Rose

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 2,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.04M, up from 58,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $579.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $203.16. About 15.59M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/03/2018 – HeraldScotland: EXCLUSIVE’Facebook should be regulated like the BBC’: SNP’s top MP on digital and media calls for crackdown in; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-U.S. regulator, state attorneys look for answers from Facebook; 16/05/2018 – Even in 2010, Mark Zuckerberg was concerned with overhauling privacy controls on Facebook; 01/05/2018 – Oh Snap, Facebook Breaks Hearts (Video); 11/04/2018 – EnergyComMinorty: Ranking Member Pallone’s Opening Remarks at Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 24/05/2018 – The EU’s digital policy chief urges Facebook to stick to its promise and abide by Europe’s stringent data protection rules. via @cnbctech; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Playboy and Will Ferrell among latest to delete Facebook; 27/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WHISTLEBLOWER SAYS AGGREGATE IQ HAD ACCESS TO FACEBOOK DATA AT CENTRE OF PRIVACY DISPUTE; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: CBS News: A problem for Facebook users: identity scams; 21/04/2018 – Facebook used to hate pre-roll video ads. Now it’s changing its mind:

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company's stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.08. About 548,852 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 13,134 shares to 107,706 shares, valued at $9.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 4,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,265 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. Cox Christopher K also sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Wehner David M. sold $788,374.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $743,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First American Financial Corp. (NYSE:FAF) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,921 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).