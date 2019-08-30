Facebook Class A (FB) Position Has Boosted by Jacobs & Co; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Increased Its Stake by $58.50 Million

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 5,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 77,952 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99 million, up from 72,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – Facebook Must Face Class-action Lawsuit Over Facial Recognition: Report — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg acknowledges mistakes on user data, vows tougher curbs; 09/04/2018 – Wylie said Aleksandr Kogan, whose quiz app harvested the data of tens of millions of Facebook users, could have allowed that data to be stored in Russia; 22/03/2018 – Everything Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had to say on the data breach scandal; 27/03/2018 – Facebook and Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie appears in front of UK lawmakers; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Female factor; 23/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Sticking with Facebook; 05/03/2018 – The wording of the questions was puzzling given that both types of offensive content have long been banned by Facebook’s own terms of use; 01/05/2018 – Facebook to Add `Clear History’ Tool to Let Users Scrub Web Data; 19/03/2018 – There’s a perfect storm brewing with a potential rate hike at the big Fed meeting this week, Facebook at the forefront of the tech wreck and chaos in D.C

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 11.96 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 billion, up from 11.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.86. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Inv Management invested in 1,430 shares. Kenmare Cap Prns Limited Liability Corporation owns 69,200 shares for 14.41% of their portfolio. Bailard Inc invested in 1.49% or 143,649 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.13M shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co invested in 0.11% or 5,174 shares. Par Capital Mgmt stated it has 357,800 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc invested in 0.25% or 3,384 shares. 4,468 were accumulated by Country Club Trust Communication Na. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 369,174 shares. Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa holds 0.79% or 33,501 shares in its portfolio. Grimes Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 76,446 shares. Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Trust Com Of Virginia Va invested in 1,693 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs holds 27,025 shares.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $587.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 4,859 shares to 88,853 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr A by 7,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,716 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.