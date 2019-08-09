Facebook Class A (FB) Holding Maintained by Charter Trust Company; Microchip Technology (MCHP) Shareholder Associated Banc-Corp Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Declined

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 12,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 71,447 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, down from 84,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $87.98. About 844,831 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Ba1 CFR TO MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY; NEW SENIOR SEC; 02/04/2018 – Microchip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Sees Closing Microsemi Buy in June; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 18/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN; 03/05/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS A ‘BB+’ FIRST-TIME RATING TO MICROCHIP; 21/05/2018 – Easily Implement Low-power Touch Pads with Surface Gestures Using Microchip’s New Software Library; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 61.5%-62%; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech 4Q Net $146.7M

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Facebook Incorporated Class A (FB) by 16.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 2,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 15,296 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 13,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Facebook Incorporated Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $553.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $188.82. About 5.86 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Mark Zuckerberg Defends the Messenger Kids App; 02/05/2018 – United States Credit Czar and FICO Grand Poobah David Howe Deletes Facebook Forever, SubscriberWise Confirms; 04/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: Facebook now says information of 87 million people, mostly in the US, may have been improperly shared; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Marketing Executive Says Users Generally Haven’t Changed Privacy Settings Amid Recent Concerns; 29/03/2018 – British lawmakers publish evidence from Cambridge Analytica whistleblower; 20/04/2018 – Facebook Set Lobbying Record Ahead of Cambridge Analytica Furor; 23/04/2018 – Vice president of ads Rob Goldman says some of the data is gathered by Facebook and some is provided by advertisers; 08/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook’s data breach could be higher than 87M: Cambridge Analytica whistleblower; 26/03/2018 – Opinion polls published on Sunday in the United States and Germany cast doubt over the level of trust people have in Facebook over privacy; 24/04/2018 – WHATSAPP SAYS IT IS NOT CURRENTLY SHARING ACCOUNT INFORMATION TO IMPROVE USERS’ PRODUCT & ADS EXPERIENCE ON FACEBOOK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 2,575 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 1.43M shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 14,945 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 105,500 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 430,599 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Nomura Holding stated it has 703 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 16,313 are owned by Citizens & Northern. Stephens Ar has invested 0.04% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Moreover, D E Shaw & has 0% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 508,819 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corporation Ny has invested 0.02% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Muhlenkamp And Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 95,498 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 143,787 shares. Mackay Shields Llc accumulated 56.70 million shares. Of Virginia Va stated it has 1.38% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 20,683 shares to 121,956 shares, valued at $19.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $751,106 activity. LITTLE MITCHELL R also sold $326,860 worth of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archon Ltd Liability Com stated it has 65,900 shares. 175,000 were reported by Davis Capital Partners Ltd Co. Btc stated it has 0.58% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wright Investors Ser Incorporated holds 0.4% or 5,971 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advisors Lp has 1.54% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Conning has 0.3% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 56,947 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 5,032 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Company reported 0.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Camarda Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 440 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Co accumulated 740,176 shares. Seabridge Invest Advisors Lc owns 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 360 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 8.42 million shares. Sfe Invest Counsel reported 0.27% stake. Aspen Invest Inc holds 0.79% or 6,770 shares. Haverford invested in 8,318 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 3,139 shares to 4,527 shares, valued at $583,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 79,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 710,844 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).